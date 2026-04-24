Skip to main content
Fantasy Sports

New York Jets Land Standout Tight End Kenyon Sadiq in 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Jets add explosive tight end Kenyon Sadiq at No. 16, bringing elite speed, mismatch upside, and intriguing long-term fantasy value to their offense.
Matt Brandon|
Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The New York Jets added a serious chess piece at No. 16, selecting tight end Kenyon Sadiq out of Oregon.

Kenyon Sadiq Scouting Report

Sadiq is coming off a breakout 2025 campaign, hauling in 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns, and it’s easy to see why teams were intrigued. He tested like a different kind of tight end at the combine—4.39 in the 40 with 26 reps on the bench—and at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, he’s built more like a big receiver than a traditional in-line option. The raw efficiency (11.0 yards per catch) doesn’t fully tell the story, especially when you consider how limited his role was the year before (24/308/2 in 2024, plus five carries for 24 yards).

Turn on the tape and the appeal is obvious. Sadiq’s athleticism pops immediately—he adjusts to off-target throws, wins through contact, and once the ball is in his hands, he runs like he’s trying to punish defenders. He’s not just a seam stretcher; he’s a matchup problem at all three levels. Expect an NFL offense to manufacture touches for him early, because when he gets space, he can do damage in a hurry.

Blocking is the one area where the learning curve comes in. He’s got the size, but asking him to consistently handle top-tier edge rushers is a different conversation. That’s not why you draft him. You draft him to stress defenses and create mismatches against linebackers and safeties—and in that role, he’s going to have a clear edge, especially with Garrett Wilson demanding so much attention on the outside.

Kenyon Sadiq 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

From a fantasy standpoint, the landing spot is a bit of a mixed bag. He joins an offense with established playmakers in Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, which could cap his early volume. And while Geno Smith isn’t exactly a downgrade-proof situation, we’ve seen him elevate the position before—just look at what he did with Brock Bowers.

Year 1 might be more about flashes than consistency, but long-term, the upside here is real. This is the kind of pick that can swing leagues if everything clicks.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Matt Brandon
MATT BRANDON

Matt Brandon has spent more than a decade in the fantasy sports and sports media world, with stops at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and several other industry staples. A three-time Top-10 finisher in FantasyPros’ national rankings competition, Brandon has also captured multiple major DFS tournament wins on FanDuel and DraftKings. His true expertise lies in season-long fantasy football and fantasy basketball, along with sports betting analysis. A lifelong New Yorker, he proudly bleeds blue for his Giants, Knicks, Rangers, and Mets. Brandon also covers Major League Baseball, with a particular focus on the Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies

Share on XFollow MattFantasyFF
Home/NFL