New York Jets Land Standout Tight End Kenyon Sadiq in 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Jets added a serious chess piece at No. 16, selecting tight end Kenyon Sadiq out of Oregon.

With the 16th overall pick, the New York Jets select Kenyon Sadiq ✈️ pic.twitter.com/MP09t5yFMw — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2026

Kenyon Sadiq Scouting Report

Sadiq is coming off a breakout 2025 campaign, hauling in 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns, and it’s easy to see why teams were intrigued. He tested like a different kind of tight end at the combine—4.39 in the 40 with 26 reps on the bench—and at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, he’s built more like a big receiver than a traditional in-line option. The raw efficiency (11.0 yards per catch) doesn’t fully tell the story, especially when you consider how limited his role was the year before (24/308/2 in 2024, plus five carries for 24 yards).

Turn on the tape and the appeal is obvious. Sadiq’s athleticism pops immediately—he adjusts to off-target throws, wins through contact, and once the ball is in his hands, he runs like he’s trying to punish defenders. He’s not just a seam stretcher; he’s a matchup problem at all three levels. Expect an NFL offense to manufacture touches for him early, because when he gets space, he can do damage in a hurry.

Blocking is the one area where the learning curve comes in. He’s got the size, but asking him to consistently handle top-tier edge rushers is a different conversation. That’s not why you draft him. You draft him to stress defenses and create mismatches against linebackers and safeties—and in that role, he’s going to have a clear edge, especially with Garrett Wilson demanding so much attention on the outside.

Kenyon Sadiq 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

From a fantasy standpoint, the landing spot is a bit of a mixed bag. He joins an offense with established playmakers in Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, which could cap his early volume. And while Geno Smith isn’t exactly a downgrade-proof situation, we’ve seen him elevate the position before—just look at what he did with Brock Bowers.

Year 1 might be more about flashes than consistency, but long-term, the upside here is real. This is the kind of pick that can swing leagues if everything clicks.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: