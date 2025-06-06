New York Jets Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections
After a successful pro career with five different NFL franchises, Aaron Glenn parlayed his experience into four seasons as defensive coordinator for the Lions and a head coaching job with the New York Jets. He takes over a team on a nine-year losing streak, and their last playoff berth came in 2010. Glenn has been coaching the NFL for 11 seasons.
Tanner Engstrand worked his way through the college coaching ranks, leading to an offensive assistant role for the Lions in 2020. Over the past five seasons, he’s had various jobs for Detroit, highlighted by their passing game coordinator over the past three years. The Jets gave him the keys to their offense in 2025 after helping the Lions rank first in points (564) and second in offensive yards last season. New York finished 24th in points (338) and yards allowed. Their highest ranking since 2015.
New York’s defense is in the hands of Steve Wilks. He’s been coaching in college or the NFL since 1995. The Bears gave him his first pro job (defensive backs coach) in 2006. His success eventually led to head coaching jobs for Arizona (3-13) and Carolina (6-6), along with three defensive coordinator opportunities (CLE, SF, and NYJ). Last year, New York’s defense ranked high in yards allowed (3rd) while underachieving in points (20).
New York Jets Offense
The Breece Hall excitement never materialized last season due to the Jets ranking last in the league in rushing attempts (363) and 31st in rushing yards. New York scored only eight times on the ground, with only one run gaining at least 40 yards.
Their passing offense finished 14th in passing yards (4,016) despite ranking fifth in passing attempts (607). The Jets gained only 6.6 yards per pass attempt with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Their offensive line gave up 40 sacks. New York had 52 completions of 40 yards or more.
New York Jets Quarterbacks
Justin Fields, NYJ
In 2022, Fields lost momentum late in the year for the second consecutive season due to an injury. He took a nasty hit in Week 11, leading to a missed game, while also sitting out Week 18 with a hip issue. Despite having high hopes as a QB2 in the fantasy market, Fields played his way off rosters after a dismal first four games (34-for-67 with 471 yards passing, two touchdowns, and four interceptions plus 34 runs for 147 yards and a score).
The Bears allowed him to run more from Week 6 to Week 11 (80/640/6), leading to an impressive run (21.30, 26.15, 27.55, 43.95, 42.05, and 25.15 fantasy points). His electric game (301 combined yards with four touchdowns) vs. the Dolphins helped me win $250,000 at DraftKings. Fields never threw more than 28 pass attempts in any matchup. His rushing stats (160/1,143/8) accounted for 49.0% of his fantasy points. He gained over 20 yards on 10 rushes, with four plays reaching the 40-yard mark.
The following season, Fields had a progression in his passing opportunity (28.5 passes per game – 21.2 in 2022). After two uptick games (360/4 and 339/4), he left Week 5 with a dislocated right thumb, costing him four weeks. Fields failed to make an impact over his final seven starts (194 passing yards per game with five passing scores). Over this span, he was more active in the run game (77/420/5).
With Russell Wilson injured to open 2024, Fields went 4-2 for the Steelers over the first six games as a game manager. He gained 1,337 combined yards with equal success in touchdowns via the pass (5) and on the ground (5) while throwing only one interception. His best showing came in Week 4 (312/1 with 10 rushes for 55 yards and two touchdowns).
After losing his starting job, Fields battled a hamstring injury, followed by an abdominal issue in mid-December. Pittsburgh gave him only 15 snaps over their last 11 weeks.
Fantasy Outlook: The structure of the Jets’ offense will be run-favoring in 2025, and New York has defensive talent. Fields has never played a full season, averaging only 22.4 passes per game. His floor is created by his ability to run and add rushing touchdowns.
New York has a viable WR1, pass-catching talent at running back, and the Jets added an upgrade at tight end. In a way, his offensive team structure is similar to the Bears in 2022. In late May, Fields ranked 18th at quarterback in the high-stakes market.
He ranked 11th in fantasy points (331.40) in four-point passing touchdown leagues in 2022 while missing two games. I expect him to outperform his current ADP. Let’s go with about 3,500 combined yards with about 25 scores.
Other Options: Tyrod Taylor, Adrian Martinez, Brady Cook
New York Jets Running Backs
Over the past three years, the Jets’ running backs gained over 2,100 combined yards each season with a high floor in the passing game. They gained 8.5 yards per catch in 2025 but posted a three-year low in targets (115). New York’s backs scored between 11 and 13 touchdowns over the past three seasons.
Breece Hall, NYJ
In 2023, Hall had limited snaps over the first two weeks (17 and 15), but he flashed on the opening Sunday (137 combined yards and one catch on 11 touches). After three quiet games (22/83 with four catches for 22 yards), Hall played well over the next three matchups (380 combined yards with three touchdowns and 14 catches – 23.33 FPPG). He struggled to find running room over the following seven contests (75/194/0 – 2.6 yards per rush) while remaining active catching the ball (34/252/2). His game shifted to beast mode over the final three weeks (507 combined with four touchdowns and 23 catches – 32.57 FPPG), helping fantasy teams to league championships.
Hall gained 20 yards or more on 14 of his 299 touches, with five of those plays reaching the 40-yard mark. He finished second in running back scoring (290.50) in PPR formats. When at his best, Hall scored 20.00 fantasy points or more in seven matchups (28.40, 20.30, 21.30, 26.60, 43.10, 27.60, and 29.00).
The expected upgrade at quarterback (Aaron Rodgers) didn’t lead to New York becoming a dynamic scoring offense in 2024. The Jets had Hall on the field for 65.7% of their plays, compared to 60.6% in 2023. Despite his increased playing time, he had 33 fewer touches while playing one fewer game.
Hall was less explosive last year based on his plays over 20 (8) and 40 (2) yards. The previous season, he gained at least 20 yards on 14 chances with five reaching the 40-yard mark. The Jets gave him 20 touches or more in five contests over the first 11 weeks. He scored more than 20.00 fantasy points in four of these matchups (24.40, 21.90, 26.10, and 31.10).
Hall rushed for over 100 yards in only one game (Week 6 – 18/113). Over his final five games, he averaged 11.12 fantasy points per game in PPR formats with only 68 touches, pushing him down to 16th in running back scoring (242.90) for the year.
Fantasy Outlook: The opportunity for Hall will be different this year due to Justin Fields stealing carries and touchdowns. In addition, New York will have a pullback in their passing attempts, lowering Hall’s value in receiving production.
He ranks 13th at running back with a wide range in his ADP (23 to 44). The Jets will also rotate in a second running back, giving Hall another ding in chances. I’ll set his bar at 1,300 combined yards with six to eight touchdowns and about 50 catches, painting him as a mid-tier RB2 in 2025.
Braelon Allen, NYJ
Allen relies on rhythm and power to deliver winning plays, but he does sometimes lose his way when trying to beat defenders with his questionable quickness and footwork. He needs to embrace his strength to reach his potential. His style works well running through trash and bouncing off tacklers, leading to positive yards after contact. Allen should handle himself well in pass protection while needing to correct his issues with fumbles.
Over three seasons at Wisconsin, he rushed for 3,494 yards on 597 carries with 35 scores on the ground. Allen caught 49 passes for 275 yards. He gained more than 100 yards in 21 games.
Allen appeared to be a thorn in Breece Hall's side in Week 2 (7/33/1 with two catches for 23 yards and one score) and Week 3 (11/55 with three catches for 13 yards). Over his final 14 games, he gained only 3.3 yards per carry while gaining 341 combined yards with one touchdown and 13 catches on 86 touches.
Fantasy Outlook: Allen flashed in a couple of games last year, giving him handcuff value to Breece Hall. The Jets gave him 90 touches over their final five matchups in 2024, compared to 92 by Isaiah Davis, showing the potential cloudiness of their RB2 in 2025.
Isaiah Davis, NYJ
South Dakota State gave Davis 529 touches over the past two seasons, leading to 3,401 combined yards with 34 touchdowns and 44 catches. In 2023, he gained an impressive 6.7 yards per rush and 8.7 yards per catch.
Davis is another big back drafted by the Jets. He runs with patience, vision, and power, but his best success will come on interior runs. His speed (4.57 40-yard dash) is below the NFL average for running backs.
Over his 39 touches last season (35 coming over the last six weeks), Davis gained 5.8 yards per carry and 8.3 yards per catch. He finished with 249 combined yards with two touchdowns and nine catches, with his best outcome coming in Week 14 (67 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches).
Fantasy Outlook: Davis will be found in the free agent pool in 12-team redraft leagues. This summer, he is a player to follow as his profile is high enough to earn an RB2 role in this offense, with potential handcuff value at some point in the year.
Other Options: Kene Nwangwu, Zack Evans, Donovan Edwards
New York Jets Wide Receivers
With Aaron Rodgers behind center, the Jets’ wide receivers saw a three-year high in completions (226), receiving yards (2,709), touchdowns (21), and targets (366). They accounted for 67% of New York’s receiving yards and 58.7% of their completions. Their wideouts caught 61.7% of their chances, compared to 52.8% in 2023 and 54.6% in 2022.
Garrett Wilson, NYJ
Wilson caught 83 of his 147 targets for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. His catch rate (56.5) paralleled the poor quarterback play for New York. Wilson finished 21st in wide receiver scoring (217.00 fantasy points) in PPR formats, highlighted by his success in four games (8/102/2, 6/115, 5/95/2, and 8/162). Wilson scored fewer than 6.50 fantasy points in seven matchups (2/41, 3/27, 1/8, 4/24, 2/12, 4/30, and 3/18).
Despite the injury to Aaron Rodgers in 2023, Wilson finished with a career-high in catches (95) and targets (168), but he gained only 11.0 yards per reception (13.3 in 2022).
Wilson only had seven touchdowns over his 34 starts for his first two seasons (one over his final 15 games in 2023). In PPR formats, he ranked 26th in wide receiver scoring (216.10). The Jets gave him double-digit targets in nine games, leading to seven catches or more in eight contests. Wilson scored more than 20.00 fantasy points only once (9/111).
Last season, Wilson set career highs in catches (101), receiving yards (1,104), and touchdowns (7) with a pullback in targets (154 – 168 in 2023). His yards per catch (10.9) regressed again while having six drops.
Wilson was a first-round draft pick in the high-stakes market last season in most drafts (eighth wide receiver). He finished 9th in fantasy points (253.90) in PPR formats despite posting only three winning outcomes (13/101/1, 8/107/1, and 9/90/2). Wilson had 48.1% of his targets in six games (11, 23, 10, 10, 10, and 10). On the positive side, his floor was higher than 9.00 fantasy points in 15 of his 17 starts.
Fantasy Outlook: Wilson has never missed a game over his three seasons with the Jets. In 2023, DJ Moore had his best season (96/1,364/8 on 136 targets) with Justin Fields behind center, despite Chicago ranking 27th in passing attempts (513) and 31st in completions (321).
As a result of the quarterback change, Wilson is the 13th-ranked wide receiver in late May in the high-stakes market. New York has questionable wide receiving talent behind him on the depth chart, and Mason Taylor will need time to develop at tight end. I expect the Jets’ top wideout to catch over 90 balls for 1,200 yards with five to seven scores.
Allen Lazard, NYJ
From 2019 to 2021, Lazard had almost the same output (35/477/3, 33/451/3, and 40/513/8) over 41 games. Green Bay gave him only four targets per week in 2021.
He set career highs in catches (60), receiving yards (788), and targets (100) in 2022 over 15 games. His stats ranked 34th in WR scoring (174.80) in PPR formats while failing to score more than 20.00 fantasy points in any matchup. The Packers had Lazard on the field for 78.9% of their plays.
In his first year in New York, Lazard was a bust (23/311/1 on 49 targets) despite finishing as their WR2. He benefited from his previous experience with Aaron Rodgers last season, leading a rebound in production (37/530/6 over 60 targets) despite missing five games midseason with a chest injury.
Lazard offered starting fantasy stats in six (6/89/2, 3/48/1, 5/58, 4/34/1, 6/114/1, and 4/58) of his first seven matchups (14.46 FPPG). When he returned to health, his opportunity was lost due to the Jets acquiring Davante Adams.
Fantasy Outlook: In April, New York restructured his contract ($2.5 million from $11 million), a sign of a weaker even with him listed as the Jets' WR2 in late spring. His catch rate (46.9%) without Aaron Rodgers should hint at his expected regression in 2025. Lazard should be in the free agent pool in most 12-team redraft formats until his role is more defined later in the summer.
Josh Reynolds, NYJ
Detroit had Reynolds on the field for 72.7% of their snaps in 2023, but the Lions used him as a blocker on many plays with minimal value in the passing game in most weeks. He posted helpful stats in three (4/80, 5/66/2, and 4/76/1) of his first five contests. From Week 7 to Week 17, Reynolds only had 16 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns. His stats rebounded from Week 18 to Week 20 (5/44, 5/80, and 2/27/1).
Last season, after two reasonable games (5/45 and 4/93 on 13 targets), the young receiving talent on the Broncos pushed him into a minimal role for the remainder of the season (4/56 on 11 targets) while missing nine weeks with a hand injury.
Fantasy Outlook: Reynolds has ties to the new coaching staff in Detroit, but that doesn’t guarantee him a playable fantasy opportunity. In the past, he’s had stretches of helpful games while bringing a below-par fantasy skill set to the table.
Malachi Corley, NYJ
The Jets added Corley with the first selection in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He brings strength and open-field running to the table while needing work on his route running. His skill set falls in a range with Deebo Samuel while lacking his top-end speed. New York will use him as a chain mover over the short areas of the field to take advantage of his ability to break tackles and finish runs. His game has room for growth, starting with his vision and reads of defenders.
Over his final three seasons at Western Kentucky, Corley caught 253 passes for 2,970 yards and 29 touchdowns with some chances in the run game (16/92). His best year came in 2022 (101/1,382/11). In 2023, He finished with 79 catches for 995 yards and 11 scores.
The Jets had Corley only on the field for 83 plays last season, leading to three catches for 16 yards on six targets.
Fantasy Outlook: The new coaching staff could use him as a gadget player this year in a low-level form of Jameson Williams. Most of the fantasy market won’t know who he is until Corley makes some plays on the field.
Other Options: Arian Smith, Tyler Johnson, Xavier Gibson, Irvin Charles
New York Jets Tight Ends
The tight end position had fewer opportunities for the Jets last season. They finished with three-year lows in catches (74), receiving (601), and targets (108) while matching 2022 in touchdowns (5).
Mason Taylor, NYJ
The LSU Tigers used Taylor close to the line of scrimmage over the past three seasons, based on his career yards per catch (10.1). He caught 129 passes for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns over his 38 games, highlighted by his improvement in 2024 (55/546/2). LSU threw the ball 534 times last season (most in the SEC), and Taylor ranked third in overall receiving production on the team.
Taylor turns 21 on May 8th, giving an edge in age and development time over Tyler Warren and Colston Warren. His 40-yard dash time (4.65) ranked at the top end of this year’s draft class for his position. He also performed well in the bench press (28 reps of 225 lbs.), but Taylor still needs work on his hands and fire in the blocking game.
His route running is trailing due to questionable tempo and selling points at the top of his breaks. He relies on his edge in quickness and speed to get wins vs. linebackers. Taylor brings winning hands, which helps him succeed in catching the ball in tight quarters.
Entering the NFL, his overall skill has room for growth, some of which will come from coaching and experience.
Fantasy Outlook: The tight end bar wasn’t that high before the addition of Taylor, suggesting a starting job in his rookie season. Justin Fields looked for Cole Kmet as his second receiving option in 2022 (50/544/7) and 2023 (73/719/6), which should give the Jets’ rookie tight end a reasonable TE2 floor in 2025.
Jeremy Ruckert, NYJ
The tight end opportunity at Ohio State was minimal for Ruckert over four seasons. He finished with 54 catches for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns over 26 games. In 2021, Ruckert set career-highs in catches (26) and receiving yards (309). Unfortunately, he gained over 50 yards in only one game (3/47) while shining in one matchup (5/47/2).
Any NFL interest in Ruckert comes from his value as a blocker. He looks more athletic than his stats project, but his route running and quickness set a low floor in catches. His chances in the passing game will come on some set plays, late dump-offs, or uncovered releases. In addition, Ruckert will sneak in some scores on play-action passes at the goal line.
He caught one of his two targets for eight yards in his rookie season, followed by 16 catches for 151 yards in 2023 and 18 catches for 105 yards on 28 targets last year.
Other Options: Stone Smartt, Zack Kuntz, Neal Johnson
New York Jets Kicker
Andres Carlson, NYJ
Over the past three seasons, Carlson had a starting kicking job once for the Packers in 2023. He’s made 40 of 48 field goals in his career, with success from 50 yards or more (6-for-8). Carlson missed six of his 15 tries from 40 to 49 yards while struggling with extra points (85.2% success rate).
Carlson will compete with Caden Davis for the Jets' starting job. Over the last two seasons, he made 102 of his 104 extra points with 89.7% of his field goal chances going through the uprights.
Fantasy Outlook: Last year, the Jets scored 40 touchdowns while creating 28 field goal attempts. Their kicker offers no fantasy value until one leg emerges. Carlson should emerge, and he has signs of being a better player with more confidence.
New York Jets Defense
The Jets’ defense ranked 17th in rushing yards (2,059), with ball carriers averaging 29.5 rushes per game (4.1 YPC). New York allowed 22 touchdowns on the ground but only four runs of 20 yards or more (fourth lowest in the league).
They finished fifth in passing yards allowed (3,588), allowing 18 touchdowns and 43 sacks. Their defense only had seven interceptions; Quarterbacks gained 6.9 yards per pass attempt with a 62.8% completion rate.