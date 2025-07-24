New York Jets Training Camp Storylines: Justin Fields Injury, Breece Hall Workload
The New York Jets started training camp this week, and per usual, things haven't started off great. With a new regime and a new quarterback, there is a lot to talk about in New York. These are the storylines you need to be following in Jets camp this summer.
1. Justin Fields Suffers Dislocated Toe
Fields was always going to be a player to watch, but after being carted off with a dislocated toe, he is a major storyline. He's already a subpar passer; however, now he could also enter the season with limited mobility as well. If you take away his ability to make plays with his legs, he's essentially useless.
If he bounces back and is able to run at full speed, he should be good to go for Week 1 as just your run-of-the-mill bad quarterback. Something the Jets have grown accustomed to over the past half-century. If he can't run, he'll be a sitting duck in the pocket as a slow decision maker behind a bad offensive line. It could be a historically bad season in terms of sacks if he can't move like we've seen in the past.
2. Is Breece Hall Still A Three-Down Running Back?
Breece Hall is widely considered to be far and away the lead running back in the Jets' backfield. This is despite new head coach Aaron Glenn repeatedly stating that he plans on using the trio of Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis this season. With Hall being drafted as a fringe RB1/RB2 this season, we need to closely follow if Glenn stays true to what he's been saying and deploys these backs as a committee. If that is the case, then Hall is being severely over-drafted by fantasy owners this season.
“Well, when we have good players at that position like we do it can be a 1-2-3 with the guys we have,” Glenn said. “Those guys are good players and we’re going to utilize those guys. If we can get them all on the field if we can at one time, we’ll do that. We want to be a violent, tough, physical team and those men are really violent runners and we’ll take advantage of that.”
3. Rookie Armand Membou Headlines New-Look Offensive Line
The Jets are still trying to build up an offensive line that has been an issue for a long time in New York. They drafted rookie RT Armand Membou and signed free agent LG John Simpson in an attempt to fortify the line.
We will have to see how this group looks before we can make a fair projection for any of the offensive players on this team. Poor offensive line play has led to injuries and all-around bad play. This is a unit to keep an eye on this summer because they could very well make or break this offense and all of their fantasy options.