NEWS ALERT: Jalen Hurts to Miss the Rest of the Season; Fantasy Football Shockwaves Felt Across the Eagles' Offense

Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Fallout: What Jalen Hurts' Absence Means for McKee, Smith, Barkley, Goedert, Lemon, and Wicks

The latest news on Jalen Hurts out of Philadelphia has immediately changed the fantasy landscape. With Hurts expected to miss the remainder of the season due to multiple blood clots in his lungs, the Eagles’ offense enters an entirely new era. While reports indicate Hurts is clinically stable, fantasy implications pale in comparison to a full, healthy recovery. Our thoughts are entirely with Hurts, wishing him the absolute best and a safe return to health.

Jalen Hurts will be out for the season after doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs. pic.twitter.com/PYfJpO16FS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2026

With Hurts' health as the main priority, we are here to talk about fantasy sports, so let's take a look at how the Eagles' offense will undergo a massive shift with this news. Here's what the data and recent sample sizes tell us about how the offense will function moving forward without Jalen Hurts, and what it means for fantasy football managers.

Fantasy Football Implications on Eagles Offense

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) under center against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tanner McKee: The New Signal-Caller

With Hurts sidelined, the keys to the offense belong to Tanner McKee. With Hurts out against the Panthers this past week, McKee stepped in and completed 26-of-45 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, McKee slots in best as a low-end QB2 or a matchup-based streaming option in Superflex leagues, and is available on the waiver wire in most leagues. He operates primarily as a traditional pocket passer rather than the high-impact dual-threat weapon Hurts is. While McKee isn't the caliber of fantasy player that Hurts is, his willingness to distribute the ball keeps the chains moving enough to sustain key pass-catchers, and may actually boost their fantasy value.

DeVonta Smith: A Silver Lining

If there is a clear winner from McKee taking over under center, it is wide receiver DeVonta Smith. McKee heavily locked onto Smith in the loss to the Panthers, peppering him with a team-high 14 targets. Smith capitalized on the volume, turning those looks into 7 receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown.

While a 14-target sample size is small and bound to show some regression, it suggests immediate, tangible chemistry between the two. Unlike many backup quarterback situations where receiver values plummet, Smith’s floor feels remarkably secure. McKee’s clear trust in his premier weapon keeps Smith firmly locked in as a reliable fantasy WR2 with potential WR1 upside.

Saquon Barkley: A Stacked-Box Downgrade

For star running back Saquon Barkley, the loss of Hurts changes the defensive math entirely. Opponents no longer have to respect the threat of the Tush Push or account for Hurts keeping the ball on read-options. Without that dynamic element, defenses can afford to cheat closer to the line of scrimmage and load the box against Barkley.

When healthy, Barkley remains an elite, game-breaking talent. However, his efficiency could face heavy resistance if McKee and the passing game cannot consistently keep secondaries honest. Fantasy managers should anticipate a slight dip in yards-per-carry efficiency, though Barkley’s high-volume workload ensures he remains an absolute mandatory weekly starter (though he's probably more of an RB2 when he's back from his hamstring injury).

Dallas Goedert: Stability in the Intermediate Game

With a traditional pocket passer like McKee orchestrating the offense, tight end Dallas Goedert stands to benefit from a steady diet of short-to-intermediate routes. Goedert has been a reliable safety valve throughout his career, and backup-to-starter transitions usually correlate with an uptick in quick, underneath throws to mitigate pass-rush pressure. He was solid with McKee under center and is coming off one of his best games of the season with six catches for 61 yards. With eight targets in Week 6, Goedert’s baseline target volume should keep him safely inside the TE1/TE2 fringe conversation.

Makai Lemon & Dontayvion Wicks: Expanding the Supporting Cast

The shifting target distribution also brings rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon and trade addition Dontayvion Wicks into sharper fantasy focus.

As an explosive weapon with immense upside, Makai Lemon’s fantasy utility depends on how quickly McKee can build a rapport with the young wideout. While a run-heavy or conservative game plan could limit vertical opportunities, any expansion of three-receiver sets under McKee elevates Lemon to a high-upside stash in deeper leagues.

Dontayvion Wicks has shown flashes of efficiency and route-running savvy, making him a fascinating piece in this evolving receiver room. In deeper formats or standard leagues tracking secondary targets, Wicks becomes a speculative waiver wire monitor to see if McKee’s distribution patterns extend past the primary read.