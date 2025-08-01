NFL Defenses to Stream in Week 1
On draft day, every owner wants to get the most value for their team. And one of the best ways to do that is to give yourself as many lottery tickets as you can. That means loading up on running backs and wide receivers, letting the preseason play out and keeping the highest-value options.
It also means saving kickers and defenses for the waiver wire. Or, if you're in a league that requires you to draft every position, it means using your last pick or your last dollar on these positions.
However, going cheap doesn't mean punting those positions. Using the Week 1 NFL matchups to your advantage can help you get a key contribution from your defense with little investment. These defenses sit outside the top 10, so they won't cost much on draft day. But if they play to their matchups well, they might help you steal a win.
Washington Commanders
The Commanders' rise last season came from their offense, not their defense. Out of the 14 playoff teams last season, Washington was the only one ranked outside the top 20 in scoring defense.
But the Giants have historically been a good matchup for Washington. New York has a new quarterback in Russell Wilson, but the days of letting Russ cook appear long behind the veteran. He's on his third team in as many years, and there doesn't appear to be much left in his 36-year-old arm.
With a lack of skill players in New York, the Giants aren't likely to be on the same page in Week 1. That usually means low scoring and turnovers, exactly what you want in a streamer.
Arizona Cardinals
New Orleans feasted on Dallas and Carolina last year to open the season, and people wondered if the Saints were for real. Turned out that they weren't even close, as New Orleans broke 20 points just five times over its final 15 games.
The Saints don't have an experienced quarterback, and Arizona should be the beneficiary of that. The Cardinals' defense was pretty sneaky last season. They faded down the stretch, but they also had to face the likes of Buffalo, Washington and the NFC North in the regular season. Despite that, they finished 16th in scoring defense.
Whoever New Orleans starts will be a major risk. Whether it's Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler, the Cards should have the edge.
Cincinnati Bengals
Nobody is going to be thinking about the Bengals as a quality defense. It's been the biggest liability for Cincinnati ever since Joe Burrow arrived in southwest Ohio. But the Bengals have an excellent matchup against Cleveland.
First, the Browns were turnover machines last year. Cleveland tied Tennessee for the most turnovers with 34. Of those, 23 were interceptions. That plays right into Cincinnati's hands; the Bengals picked off 15 passes last season for eighth in the NFL.
Second, even when Cleveland doesn't give the ball away, scoring is not its strength. The Browns got two shots at Cincinnati last year and scored 20 points total. The Bengals have a great opportunity in Week 1.