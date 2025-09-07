Fantasy Sports

NFL DFS Week 1 Projected Ownership and Value Plays Featuring Chase Brown and More

NFL DFS Week 1 picks for DraftKings and FanDuel: Top 3 most rostered players and the 3 best value plays at each position with salaries, roster percentages, and matchup analysis.

Kelly Singh

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Week 1 DFS chalk is going to be chalky, but your edge comes from playing the right chalk and finding smart alternatives with real ceilings. Below you’ll find, by position, the five most rostered players and five best value plays for DraftKings and FanDuel. All the projections are taken from RotoWire.

DraftKings

Quarterbacks

Most Rostered

Trevor Lawrence (JAX, $5,300, 18.0%): Faces a Panthers secondary that bled fantasy points to QBs last season.

Jayden Daniels (WAS, $7,000, 13.9%): Among the top 3 elite quarterbacks heading into this season.

Justin Fields (PIT, $5,400, 11.8%): Rushing floor plus a matchup with Atlanta that projects high pace.

Value QBs

Justin Fields' rushing makes him a DraftKings cheat code.

Joe Flacco provides salary relief if you want to spend up elsewhere.

Trevor Lawrence is too cheap to pass up in a matchup with great potential for a shootout.

Running Backs

Most Rostered

Chase Brown (CIN, $6,600, 26.1%): Projects for a lead role with Joe Mixon gone.

Christian McCaffrey (SF, $7,300, 21.1%): Always in play and elite as a dual threat.

De’Von Achane (MIA, $6,900, 20.8%): Big-play upside against an inconsistent run defense.

Value RBs

De’Von Achane is still a value, despite high rostership among fantasy managers.

Chase Brown is chalky but brings value due to the amount of volume.

Jonathan Taylor feels mispriced in this week's matchup.

Wide Receivers

Most Rostered

Brian Thomas (JAX, $6,800, 19.1%): The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year will have a big red-zone role vs Carolina.

Ja’Marr Chase (CIN, $8,100, 18.5%): Still the 1.01 for so many and for good reason.

Emeka Egbuka (CLE, $4,600, 17.9%): Cheap slot WR. I'm in on the hype.

Value WRs

Tetairoa McMillan may see big-play opportunities this week.

Emeka Egbuka fits perfectly with short-area targets and a reasonable salary.

Jerry Jeudy brings cheap exposure with a high upside.

Tight Ends

Most Rostered

Tucker Kraft (GB, $4,000, 13.0%): Salary saver against a Lions defense that has historically been weak against tight ends.

David Njoku (CLE, $4,700, 11.4%): The connection between Njoku and Flacco can't be denied.

Trey McBride (ARI, $6,200, 7.6%): Cardinals' top receiving option.

Value TEs

David Njoku is a volume play in what might be a high-scoring game.

Brock Bowers brings mismatch potential this week.

Pat Freiermuth is a cheap option for Aaron Rodgers.

FanDuel

Quarterbacks

Most Rostered

Jayden Daniels (WAS, $8,500, 22.2%)

Joe Burrow (CIN, $8,000, 16.5%)

Brock Purdy (SF, $6,900, 13.9%)

Running Backs

Most Rostered

Ashton Jeanty (RB, $6,400, 17.5%)

Chase Brown (CIN, $6,900, 16.9%)

Christian McCaffrey (SF, $8,100, 14.7%): Touchdown-heavy format keeps him chalky, even with a questionable designation.

Wide Receivers

Most Rostered

Ja’Marr Chase (CIN, $9,200, 17.4%)

Tetairoa McMillan (ARI, $5,600, 15.1%)

Drake London (ATL, $7,000, 13.7%)

Tight Ends

Most Rostered

Trey McBride (ARI, $6,300, 11.4%)

Brock Bowers (LV, $7,000, 9.9%)

George Kittle (SF, $6,500, 9.5%)

DraftKings rewards volume and receptions, so RBs like Brown and cheap slot WRs like Egbuka stand out. FanDuel is touchdown-heavy, keeping stars like McCaffrey and Chase highly rostered, but cheap WRs like McMillan provide leverage. Don’t fade all the chalk. Some of them are worth the salary. Just be sure to mix in a few value plays or stacks, and you'll be alright.

Kelly Singh
KELLY SINGH

Kelly Singh is an experienced player in DFS, season-long fantasy sports leagues, and sports betting. She’s been sharing her picks and strategies for the last several years through writing, podcasting, and the occasional radio spot. Kelly is the co-host of Women of Fantasy Football, an annual series that highlights women in sports media. She also co-hosts a DFS podcast

