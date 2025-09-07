NFL DFS Week 1 Projected Ownership and Value Plays Featuring Chase Brown and More
Week 1 DFS chalk is going to be chalky, but your edge comes from playing the right chalk and finding smart alternatives with real ceilings. Below you’ll find, by position, the five most rostered players and five best value plays for DraftKings and FanDuel. All the projections are taken from RotoWire.
DraftKings
Quarterbacks
Most Rostered
Trevor Lawrence (JAX, $5,300, 18.0%): Faces a Panthers secondary that bled fantasy points to QBs last season.
Jayden Daniels (WAS, $7,000, 13.9%): Among the top 3 elite quarterbacks heading into this season.
Justin Fields (PIT, $5,400, 11.8%): Rushing floor plus a matchup with Atlanta that projects high pace.
Value QBs
Justin Fields' rushing makes him a DraftKings cheat code.
Joe Flacco provides salary relief if you want to spend up elsewhere.
Trevor Lawrence is too cheap to pass up in a matchup with great potential for a shootout.
Running Backs
Most Rostered
Chase Brown (CIN, $6,600, 26.1%): Projects for a lead role with Joe Mixon gone.
Christian McCaffrey (SF, $7,300, 21.1%): Always in play and elite as a dual threat.
De’Von Achane (MIA, $6,900, 20.8%): Big-play upside against an inconsistent run defense.
Value RBs
De’Von Achane is still a value, despite high rostership among fantasy managers.
Chase Brown is chalky but brings value due to the amount of volume.
Jonathan Taylor feels mispriced in this week's matchup.
Wide Receivers
Most Rostered
Brian Thomas (JAX, $6,800, 19.1%): The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year will have a big red-zone role vs Carolina.
Ja’Marr Chase (CIN, $8,100, 18.5%): Still the 1.01 for so many and for good reason.
Emeka Egbuka (CLE, $4,600, 17.9%): Cheap slot WR. I'm in on the hype.
Value WRs
Tetairoa McMillan may see big-play opportunities this week.
Emeka Egbuka fits perfectly with short-area targets and a reasonable salary.
Jerry Jeudy brings cheap exposure with a high upside.
Tight Ends
Most Rostered
Tucker Kraft (GB, $4,000, 13.0%): Salary saver against a Lions defense that has historically been weak against tight ends.
David Njoku (CLE, $4,700, 11.4%): The connection between Njoku and Flacco can't be denied.
Trey McBride (ARI, $6,200, 7.6%): Cardinals' top receiving option.
Value TEs
David Njoku is a volume play in what might be a high-scoring game.
Brock Bowers brings mismatch potential this week.
Pat Freiermuth is a cheap option for Aaron Rodgers.
FanDuel
Quarterbacks
Most Rostered
Jayden Daniels (WAS, $8,500, 22.2%)
Joe Burrow (CIN, $8,000, 16.5%)
Brock Purdy (SF, $6,900, 13.9%)
Running Backs
Most Rostered
Ashton Jeanty (RB, $6,400, 17.5%)
Chase Brown (CIN, $6,900, 16.9%)
Christian McCaffrey (SF, $8,100, 14.7%): Touchdown-heavy format keeps him chalky, even with a questionable designation.
Wide Receivers
Most Rostered
Ja’Marr Chase (CIN, $9,200, 17.4%)
Tetairoa McMillan (ARI, $5,600, 15.1%)
Drake London (ATL, $7,000, 13.7%)
Tight Ends
Most Rostered
Trey McBride (ARI, $6,300, 11.4%)
Brock Bowers (LV, $7,000, 9.9%)
George Kittle (SF, $6,500, 9.5%)
DraftKings rewards volume and receptions, so RBs like Brown and cheap slot WRs like Egbuka stand out. FanDuel is touchdown-heavy, keeping stars like McCaffrey and Chase highly rostered, but cheap WRs like McMillan provide leverage. Don’t fade all the chalk. Some of them are worth the salary. Just be sure to mix in a few value plays or stacks, and you'll be alright.