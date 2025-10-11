NFL DFS Week 6 Cash Game Plays: DraftKings and FanDuel Featuring Puka Nacua
It's Week 6 in the NFL season, and we've gained a little more clarity in roles and matchups among a sea of injuries. In DFS cash games, we lean heavily on predictability and volume. The goal is to protect your floor, avoid chasing what could be, and build lineups that reliably win. Sounds simple, right? Below, you'll find my favorite cash plays for this week, along with a few stacks that work for cash games.
Quick reminder: Cash games (50/50s, double-ups, heads-up): Focus on high-floor plays, minimize risk. GPP tournaments: You chase volatility and low-owned upside. This guide is about cash plays for Sunday’s main slate in Week 6.
Quarterback Plays
Justin Herbert DK $6,300 / FD $8,500
Herbert remains a top mid-tier QB pick in cash. The projections and models from FantasyLabs list him among the more stable options, especially with consistent volume through his targets.
Trevor Lawrence DK $5,100 / FD $6,700
Lawrence is a value QB this week, with rushing upside and fair pricing, particularly on DraftKings. He gives us safety with upside without busting your budget.
Running Back Core
Javonte Williams DK $6,400 / FD $7,800
Williams is heavily represented in lineups this week. His combination of volume and price makes him a strong cash play.
Christian McCaffrey DK $8,400 / FD $9,500
Still in “must-consider” status, especially given his consistent usage. He behaves more like a high-floor play than a boom-or-bust, so if you have the salary to use him, go for it.
Rico Dowdle DK $5,800 / FD $6,600
I consider Dowdle a value this week and highlight him in a stack below. He gives a little salary relief, knowing he'll come with enough expected touches.
Wide Receiver Targets
Puka Nacua DK $8,700 / FD $9,800
Nacua is this week’s WR to anchor around. His target share and favorable matchup put him at the top of many must-start lists for DFS managers.
George Pickens DK $6,800 / FD $7,500
With CeeDee Lamb ruled out for Week 6, Pickens is the volume receiver. His talent for making big plays gives us the excitement of a GPP tournament with the safety of a cash game.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba DK $7,600/ FD $9,000
JSN could be a reliable piece in your WR mix, given the projected high volume this week. He's quickly becoming one of the league's top receivers. I like him best in DraftKings lineups.
Tight End Picks
Jake Ferguson DK $5,300 / FD $7,000
In a Dak / Pickens stack scenario, Jake Ferguson shows up as the tight end component. He's absolutely a good mid-tier TE to anchor this pairing.
Hunter Henry DK $4,300 / FD $5,900
Up against a struggling Saints defense, Hunter Henry should have a great week. He's been a reliable red-zone target, and New Orleans has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.
Cash Game Stacks That Work
Dak Prescott + George Pickens + Jake Ferguson
This is a heavy stack this week. The Cowboys vs Panthers game projects to be one of the highest-scoring games on the slate. The absence or limited status of CeeDee Lamb increases Pickens’ value further.
Trevor Lawrence + Best Available Receiver
Because Lawrence is cheap, stacking with pretty much any Jacksonville pass-catcher gives us the upside we love without burning salary.
Javonte Williams + Team Defense
Pairing Williams with his team’s defense is a classic cash game correlation move. Give it a try!
In Week 6 cash games, lean into the clearly defined roles for this week. Use Herbert or Lawrence at QB to maintain stability. Lock in Williams as your RB anchor. Build your WRs around Nacua and Pickens. Then your TE slot can be your differentiator, if you like to play that way. Let the rest of the slate carry the volatility for GPP tournaments.