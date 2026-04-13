NFL Mock Trade: Alvin Kamara Sees Fantasy Value Restored With Trade To Giants

The New Orleans Saints bolstered their offense with a premier signing this offseason. The team agreed to a contract with former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, signing him to a four-year, $48 million deal in free agency. The addition raised questions over Alvin Kamara’s future in New Orleans, following a turbulent 2025 season for both sides.

The four-time Pro Bowler was limited to 11 games last season, missing time due to a lingering knee injury. He posted career-low marks in rushing yards per game, yards per carry and yards per reception, all discouraging signs for the 30-year-old running back. Still, Kamara showed tremendous flashes prior to his injury last season and has plenty left to offer as a feature back.

Kamara posted 131 carries for 471 rushing yards, adding 33 catches for 186 receiving yards in the passing game with one touchdown on the year. Despite his efforts, Kamara will likely emerge as the odd man out alongside Etienne and promising rookie Devin Neal. The star running back will likely have several suitors in the trade market, but could greatly benefit from a trade to the New York Giants. Let’s look at a mock trade that sends Kamara to the Giants:

New Orleans Saints-New York Giants Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact

Sep 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) stretches to score a touchdown against Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (not pictured) at Caesars Superdome. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

New Orleans receives 2026 fifth-round pick, 2027 fourth-round pick

New York receives Alvin Kamara

In the proposed trade, the Saints send their all-time leading rusher to the Giants for a pair of Day Three draft picks. New York will send its fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to New Orleans, along with a fourth-round pick next year. Kamara will join highly touted back Cam Skattebo in a talented, youthful Giants offense, offering veteran leadership and a complementary skill set.

From a fantasy football perspective, I’d expect Kamara to improve greatly on his 2025 campaign with a trade to the Giants. The two-time All-Pro will pair nicely alongside Skattebo and should find greater efficiency in New York’s rushing attack. He presents receiving upside for PPR leagues and would likely carve out a significant role in the run game alongside Skattebo in his second season.

I’d project Kamara to finish the season as a top-25 back in fantasy among PPR leagues with a trade to the Giants. He should manage roughly 700 yards on the ground and will command a noticeable volume of the target share in the passing game.

Why The Saints Make The Trade

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) walks off the field after losing to the Bills during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kamara has become expendable following New Orleans’ acquisition of Etienne in free agency. Teams are showing interest in the veteran back, with the Saints reportedly nearing a decision regarding his future with the team. Kamara could command some additional draft capital in the trade market and could help the Saints land an additional pick or two in a highly touted 2026 NFL Draft. It hurts to see Kamara walk, but the team is set up at running back with Etienne and Neal leading the way in the backfield.

Why The Giants Make The Trade

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) high fives New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Giants have a solid backfield tandem of Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary, but could benefit greatly from the addition of Kamara. He presents an upgrade for the team at RB2 and provides a change of pace in the backfield considering his versatility as a pass-catcher. Kamara could carve out a significant role in Matt Nagy’s offense, a system that has shown success with two-back looks over previous years.

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