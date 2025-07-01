NFL Mock Trade: Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins Swap Kyle Pitts And Tyreek Hill
The Miami Dolphins have been on the phones making trades over the past few days. They recently moved their 2024 surprise breakout tight end, Jonnu Smith, to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round pick swap. This left a huge hole in their passing attack after Smith caught 88 catches for 884 yards and eight TDs last season. While Miami did send a 2026 conditional sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for the retired Darren Waller and a 2027 seventh-round pick, that does not mean that Miami can't invest in another tight end.
The last time we saw Waller, he wasn't exactly lighting the world on fire. As arguably the top target for the Giants, he caught 52 passes for 552 yards and one TD at just 10.6 yards per catch. On film, he looked like he lost a step, and that was before he retired for a year due to a medical issue. He's now 32 years old and turns 33 on September 13. With Miami spending so little to get him, there is a chance that he doesn't even make the roster. There is another tight end that Miami could target.
With a need at tight end, a disgruntled high-paid receiver, and a head coach who may believe he can fix an underachieving player, the Dolphins could cook up a blockbuster trade with the Atlanta Falcons in the coming days.
Miami Dolphins - Atlanta Falcons Mock Trade
Miami Dolphins Receive
Kyle Pitts
3rd Round Pick
Atlanta Falcons Receive
Tyreek Hill
Why the Trade Makes Sense for the Dolphins
We aren't sure how bad things have gotten between Hill and the Dolphins, but there is a chance the situation becomes unsalvageable. Hill has spoken out against the team, quit in games, and reportedly caused locker room problems. There was a time when he was well worth the trouble. However, now he's a 31-year-old receiver set to make about $27.7 million coming off a year in which he significantly declined.
Either way, this is his last season in Miami, so it could make sense to move on from him now and turn the WRs room over to Jaylen Waddle as the WR1. If head coach Mike McDaniel could do what he did with Smith last season, it's reasonable to believe that he could resurrect Pitts' career. Pitts was one of the best prospects at tight end to ever enter the league and posted a 1,000-yard season as a rookie before posting three straight disappointing seasons. Getting rid of Hill could be an addition by subtraction in the locker room and for their salary cap, while getting Pitts and a third-round pick are pieces they can use for the future.
Why the Trade Makes Sense for the Falcons
If the Falcons feel like they can win the NFC South this year, it makes sense to surround their young quarterback, Michael Penix Jr, with as much talent as possible. Tyreek Hill and Drake London have the potential to be the best WR duo in the league. Hill would likely be on his best behavior with a new team and is only a year removed from a season in which he caught 119 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 TDs. If not for an ankle injury, he probably would have topped 2,000 yards. A fresh start for both Pitts and Hill could do wonders for both players and both teams.
Fantasy Football Impact for Miami Dolphins
A change of scenery can only help Pitts, who has fallen off a cliff in Atlanta. If he could take over the role left empty by Smith, he could have a career resurgence. While losing Hill could hurt Tua Tagovailoa's big-play upside that we saw in years prior to 2024, defenses have already been taking that away, and an athletic tight end could have more value to him. Waddle would immediately enter the high-end WR2 conversation with his upside being top five overall fantasy wideout.
Fantasy Football Impact for Atlanta Falcons
Hill's value wouldn't change all that much. He'd still be contending with London for targets. The presence of Bijan Robinson in the backfield would give him more upside for huge games with defenses having to focus on him, but also lower his floor on a team that his more run-heavy. London would also see his value take a slight dip. However, the big winner here would be Penix Jr, who would suddenly have the best weapons in the league with Hill, London, Darnell Mooney, and Robinson on the field with him.