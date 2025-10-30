NFL Mock Trade: Bills Trade For Brian Thomas Jr. In Deal With Jaguars
The Buffalo Bills are expected to shop for wide receiver help ahead of the NFL’s Nov. 4 trade deadline. Buffalo’s offense has endured its share of struggles this season, as reigning MVP Josh Allen has struggled to find consistency out of his receiving corps throughout Buffalo’s 5-2 start to the season.
Navigating the trade market, Jacksonville Jaguars star wideout Brian Thomas Jr. has emerged as a potential target for teams in need of receiver help. While his price tag could come with a steep asking price, given his historic rookie campaign, he could be a worthwhile acquisition for the Bills.
Entering a crucial Week 9 matchup versus their rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, here’s a mock trade that sees Thomas dealt to the Bills:
Buffalo Bills-Jacksonville Jaguars Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact
Buffalo Bills receive Brian Thomas Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars receive 2026 second-round pick, 2027 second-round pick
A combination of drop concerns and disappointing play have raised trade chatter from Jacksonville regarding Thomas. The second-year wideout has been one of the biggest names of all wide receivers mentioned ahead of the trade deadline and could be the perfect fit in Buffalo.
Thomas’ disappointing play has translated to fantasy football, where Thomas ranks 35th among all wide receivers in PPR leagues. With a trade to the Bills, Thomas’ fantasy stock could take a notable leap with vastly more consistent quarterback play in a far more favorable offensive situation.
The LSU product would likely take over as the team’s WR1 ahead of the likes of Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman, and his volume projects to reflect such in a new situation. Thomas could provide the Bills’ passing offense with individual consistency from the WR1 spot, without being relied upon to uplift the entire unit as he is in Jacksonville.
Why The Bills Make The Trade
The Bills are in dire need of consistency from their group of pass-catchers. Thomas presents an ideal opportunity for Buffalo to add a quality young receiver to form a quality pairing with Allen for the foreseeable future. The proposed package offers competitive compensation for one of the league’s best young wide receivers. Thomas would help the Bills overcome the woes they’ve faced in the passing game, while a change of scenery could help his drop problems.
Why The Jaguars Make The Trade
The Jaguars could emerge as surprise sellers at the trade deadline given their moveable assets, which Thomas could be as the cut-off approaches. Entering the new week, Thomas leads the NFL in drops and has raised concerns among the Jaguars offense through the team’s inconsistent 4-3 start to the season. Should Jacksonville’s offense continue to struggle in Week 9, the trade chatter surrounding Thomas could continue to heat up going forward.