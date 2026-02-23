NFL Mock Trade: Bills WR Keon Coleman Dealt To Steelers To Kickstart Offseason

Keon Coleman’s time with the Buffalo Bills appears to be coming to a close. The former second-round pick was a healthy scratch in four games during the regular season despite coming into the year as the team’s WR2 behind veteran wideout Khalil Shakir.

The relationship between the two sides has become clouded amid a drama-riddled sequence that included owner Terry Pegula blaming the previous coaching staff for the selection of the wide receiver just last month. Coleman was selected with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, coming into the league with immense expectations.

Coleman showed tremendous flashes in his rookie season, but regressed in 2025 due to an inconsistent role and personal struggles within the offense. Over his first two seasons, he totaled 67 catches for 960 yards and eight touchdowns, entering what projects to be an eventful offseason for the 22-year-old wideout.

Teams have expressed interest in Coleman in the trade market, as Buffalo is expected to move on from the receiver during the offseason. A plethora of teams could reach out to strike a deal for the Bills wideout, but the Pittsburgh Steelers could emerge as a legitimate suitor for Coleman. Here’s a mock trade that sends the receiver to Pittsburgh ahead of his third NFL season:

Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates with Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Buffalo receives 2026 fourth-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick

Pittsburgh receives Keon Coleman, 2026 sixth-round pick

In the proposed deal, the Steelers bring in Coleman in exchange for two day-three picks over the next two drafts. The Bills likely won’t manage to command a day-two pick for Coleman in the trade market, but the mock trade gives the team a pair of solid picks in return for the former second-round pick.

In Pittsburgh, Coleman projects to command WR2 volume alongside DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III and a talented tight end trio of Pat Freirmuth, Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington. The Steelers are in dire need of help on the perimeter of their offense as the team awaits a decision regarding Aaron Rodgers’ NFL future. Behind Rodgers, second-year quarterback Will Howard would likely get the nod, leading the Steelers to surround him with as much help as possible during the offseason.

From a fantasy football standpoint, Coleman’s new role helps project a massive leap in his fantasy sock. Coleman is likely to take over as the team’s ‘X’ receiver alongside Metcalf and Austin, presenting an enticing skillset and fit to Pittsburgh’s offense. Adding Coleman would help the team stretch the field vertically, while opening up Metcalf, Freiermuth and company in the intermediate passing game.

Why The Bills Make The Trade

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, Buffalo is widely expected to cut ties with Coleman as early as this offseason. Opposed to cutting Coleman, receiving no return should he hit the open market, the Bills could move the wideout in the trade market, potentially commanding a mini stockpile of picks ahead of a talent-riddled 2026 NFL Draft. The team also cuts out a notable distraction that grabbed headlines throughout the majority of last season from both sides. Buffalo could trade Coleman, and look ahead to the upcoming draft where it will search for consistent WR2 help.

Why The Steelers Make The Trade

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) runs against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers have a dire need for a consistent threat alongside Metcalf in the passing game. With a stockpile of picks for the upcoming draft, the front office could mortgage a few of those assets for a talented wideout that has shown tremendous flashes through his young NFL career. A change of scenery could help Coleman develop into the caliber of wideout many expected ahead of the 2024 draft, coming at a low cost for Pittsburgh’s front office. The addition of Coleman could help the team address other concerns ahead of next season, such as the secondary and depth across the front seven.

Read More Fantasy On SI News