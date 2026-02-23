NFL Mock Trade: Browns Make Gamble With Trade For Colts QB Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts have seemingly found their franchise quarterback in Daniel Jones, who emerged as an MVP candidate following a hot start to the 2025 season. Jones entered the season in a quarterback battle with former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson, who was ultimately benched in favor of the veteran signal-caller.

Jones’ breakout campaign raised questions regarding Richardson’s future with the club, with teams throughout the league expressing interest in the 23-year-old quarterback ahead of the trade deadline. Richardson ultimately remained on the team, but is likely to be dealt during the offseason as the team works to sign Jones to a long-term deal in free agency.

Richardson notched 15 starts over his first two seasons in Indianapolis, completing 50.6% of his passes for 2,391 yards and 11 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He showed tremendous flashes in the run game, posting 635 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns over 111 carries during that span.

The Florida product has already garnered immense interest from potential suitors, with one team emerging from the pack: the Cleveland Browns. Here’s a mock trade that sees Richardson dealt to Cleveland:

Indianapolis Colts-Cleveland Browns Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indianapolis receives 2026 third-round pick, 2027 conditional fourth-round pick

Cleveland receives Anthony Richardson, 2026 sixth-round pick

In the proposed deal, Richardson is dealt to Cleveland for a valuable day-two pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with a conditional fourth-rounder in next year’s draft, should he carve out a role as the team’s starter under center. Richardson adds solid depth to a youthful Browns quarterback room consisting of Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, who split time as the starter in their respective rookie campaigns.

Despite promising flashes from Sanders, the team remains in the hunt for a number of potential options at quarterback. Entering just his fourth season, Richardson makes an enticing case as a trade target for the Browns. He’s set to enter just his fourth season in the NFL, aligning with the timeline of the team’s impending rebuild. He also has plenty of untapped potential and presents a solid fit in Todd Monken’s offense.

From a fantasy football perspective, Richardson’s fantasy stock would take a sizable leap with a trade to Cleveland. He’d immediately enter the conversation to be the team’s starter in 2026, offering immense upside as one of the top rushing quarterbacks in the entire NFL. He could enter the season among the top sleepers at the position, should he be traded, offering tremendous value down fantasy draft boards.

Why The Colts Make The Trade

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to throw downfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

There’s little to gain in retaining Richardson for the Colts’ front office. The team has found its long-term solution at quarterback in Jones, working to bring him back on a multi-year deal. Moving the former first-round pick could help the team add a valuable pick in a talented draft class, potentially landing another pick in next year’s draft with the conditional fourth-round selection. The team will take its lumps after selecting Richardson at No. 4 overall, but it brings in a solid return with a pair of draft picks.

Why The Browns Make The Trade

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite promising signs from Sanders throughout the back half of the season, Cleveland has made its presence known in the quarterback market on Monday morning. According to The Athletic’s Zac Jackson, the team is active in the trade market to bring in additional help in the quarterback room. A trade for Richardson is anything but a sure thing, but a deal will allow the team to add a young signal-caller with high upside for a relatively low price. Striking a potential deal is a home run swing with minimal risk, considering the team’s plethora of quarterback struggles over recent years.

