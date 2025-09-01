NFL Mock Trade: Cowboys Acquire Franchise Running Back Breece Hall From Jets
It seems inevitable that New York Jets running back Breece Hall will, at some point, be moving on from the team without getting that big second contract. Both the player and the team have hinted at this. The Jets are looking to move to a three-man committee, and odds are they are going to be terrible again this year. If they are running a three-man backfield with no intentions of re-signing Hall, then it makes all the sense in the world to trade him before the NFL Trade Deadline once it's clear that the team is going nowhere.
I think we all know which team is going to go after him. The Dallas Cowboys. Not only do they desperately need a running back, but they also now have an owner who wants to prove that the team will be better without Micah Parsons, and is already talking about flipping picks to get better now. Not only will he be a buyer unless the team completely collapses, but they can probably get him to overpay.
Cowboys - Jets Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact
Cowboys Receive
RB - Breece Hall
Seventh Round Pick
Jets Receive
Third Round Pick
Sixth Round Pick
This move would skyrocket the value of both Breece Hall and Braelon Allen. No one would be a bigger winner than a fantasy owner who drafted Hall and handcuffed him with Allen. Hall would be the clear RB1 in Dallas with all the volume he could handle. For the first time in his career, he'd be in a competent offense with a capable offensive line. Escaping the dumpster fire that is the Jets offense has proven to do wonders for many careers. They are a blackhole, and it would be great for Hall to escape them.
While Allen would still be stuck in New York, he would at the very least get the vast majority of the early-down and goal-line work with Hall gone. He's a very talented running back who has a ton of upside with his combination of size and speed. It's a shame he's stuck on the Jets, but he'd still have value with that kind of volume even if his upside is capped by a low-scoring offense.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Cowboys
Acquiring a good running back has made sense for years for the Cowboys. They've just opted against it. Now that they have extra picks and something to prove after the Parsons trade, they can go out and get a potential high-end rusher that could take their offense to the next level.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Jets
Unless we are completely misreading everything that Hall and Aaron Glenn have been saying all offseason, the team isn't going to be giving Hall the big contract he's going to want after his rookie contract expires. He clearly wants out, and they think they can survive without him. His value will be highest between now and the trade deadline, so they should get what they can get for him.