NFL Mock Trade: Cowboys Acquire James Conner From The Cardinals
The Cowboys have been one of the NFL’s most active teams this offseason. After finishing the 2024 season with a disappointing 7-10 record, the organization has undergone significant changes. Head coach Mike McCarthy was let go, and former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was promoted to take his place. In a move that stunned the league, Dallas traded All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Despite these moves appearing to signal a rebuild, owner Jerry Jones insists the Cowboys are “all in” on competing during the 2025–2026 NFL season. That mindset is further reflected in this mock trade scenario, where Dallas acquires two-time Pro Bowl running back James Conner to strengthen its ground game. Let’s take a closer look at what a potential deal to bring Conner to the Lone Star State might look like.
Dallas Cowboys- Arizona Cardinals NFL Mock Trade And Fantasy Football Impact
Cowboys Acquire:
RB James Conner
Cardinals Acquire
2026 4th round pick
The biggest beneficiary of this trade would be Cardinals running back Trey Benson. A third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Benson has already shown flashes of his potential in limited action. With James Conner out of the picture, he would step into the starting role in Arizona and instantly become a high-end RB2 in fantasy football formats, with the upside for more. James Conner wouldn't see much of a change, as he would still be a solid RB2 option with the Cowboys.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Cowboys
The Cowboys enter the season with a crowded backfield, leaning toward an RB-by-committee approach. Their current group includes injury-prone Javonte Williams and the declining Miles Sanders—neither of whom has inspired much confidence. This trade, however, would change the dynamic significantly. By acquiring a two-time Pro Bowler coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, Dallas would add a proven workhorse to stabilize and elevate their ground game.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Cardinals
The Cardinals boast solid depth at running back, making this a logical time to move on from James Conner. With 23-year-old Trey Benson—a 2024 third-round pick—ready to take over as the lead back, Arizona can confidently look to the future. Conner, who just turned 30, may soon begin to show signs of decline. In this trade, the Cardinals secure a valuable mid-round pick in exchange for an aging veteran, positioning themselves well for long-term success.