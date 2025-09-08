NFL Mock Trade: Miami Dolphins Send Tyreek Hill To Pittsburgh Steelers For Picks
Rumors are swirling around Tyreek Hill following the Miami Dolphins’ 33-8 loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts on opening weekend. The star wideout was visibly frustrated on Miami’s sideline during Sunday’s contest, sparking trade speculation once more.
Hill saw his name thrown around trade rumors throughout the offseason after a turbulent 2024 campaign, but Sunday’s outburst could very well be the boiling point for the two sides.
Though no official trade request has been filed, Hill’s frustrations are immensely significant for a Dolphins team that was outplayed in every facet on Sunday. Should Miami’s front office decide to move on from Hill, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a prime destination.
Pittsburgh is coming off a Week 1 win over the New York Jets, but has had a glaring need at receiver after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Here’s a mock trade to get Hill to Pittsburgh:
Miami Dolphins-Pittsburgh Steelers Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact
Miami Dolphins receive 2026 second-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick
Pittsburgh Steelers receive Tyreek Hill
In this trade, the Steelers continue their trend of ‘all-in’ moves, bringing in Hill for two picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Should Pittsburgh move for Hill, they’d likely have to extend their haul to entice Miami to eat most of Hill’s near-$28 million cap hit. The Steelers are spread thin after notable signings like D.K. Metcalf, Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey, Cam Heyward, and most notably, T.J. Watt during the offseason.
With Hill, Pittsburgh could boast one of the top offensive attacks in the league, should Rodgers continue to build on a stellar Week 1 performance that saw him post the highest quarterback rating of any Steelers quarterback over the past seven seasons.
In Pittsburgh, Hill’s fantasy stock likely takes a slight hit sharing targets with the likes of Metcalf, Calvin Austin III and a crowded tight end room featuring Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington.
On Miami’s side, wideout Jaylen Waddle’s stock likely takes a leap as he takes over as the feature wideout in an offense that would be much less crowded with the loss of Hill.
Why The Dolphins Make The Trade
Miami’s front office could find itself backed into a corner where Hill is concerned. If the team’s Week 1 performance is indicative of the Dolphins’ overall performance this season, Sunday’s eruption will likely not be Hill’s last.
Consecutive years of regression have raised concerns throughout the organization and the team could finally look to retool with yet another down season in 2025. Moving on from Hill eliminates a crucial locker room distraction and gives one of the league’s top wideouts a chance to compete on a playoff contender.
Both sides get a fresh start and the Dolphins can begin building for the future with two notable picks in the 2026 draft.
Why The Steelers Make The Trade
Pittsburgh’s offense sent a message to the rest of the NFL against one of the league’s top defenses. Aaron Rodgers turned back the clock with a four-touchdown performance against his former team and the Steelers passing attack looked the best it’s looked in years.
Adding Hill gives Rodgers another elite weapon, while forcing defenses to key on the passing scheme in Pittsburgh, which could open up a rushing attack that disappointed in Sunday’s opener. The haul for Hill is a tough loss, trading second-round picks in consecutive drafts (including the 2025 pick used in the Metcalf trade) but the upside could be significant this season and down the road following Rodgers’ retirement.