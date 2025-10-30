NFL Mock Trade: Saints Trade Chris Olave To Patriots Ahead Of Trade Deadline
The New Orleans Saints are expected to be one of the NFL’s biggest sellers at this season’s trade deadline. On the offensive side of the ball, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Alvin Kamara have each emerged as potential trade targets ahead of the deadline.
For the former, Olave projects to command the largest return among New Orleans' movable assets and could help a number of playoff contending teams around the league. In the AFC, the New England Patriots could piece together a competitive package for the Ohio State product.
The Patriots have managed a 5-2 start to the season amid a rapid rise from second-year quarterback Drake Maye. New England is on the hunt for a young, established receiver to pair with their franchise quarterback and Olave could make the perfect candidate. Here’s a mock trade to send Olave to Foxboro:
New Orleans Saints-New England Patriots Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact
New Orleans Saints receive 2026 second-round pick
New England Patriots receive Chris Olave
The Saints have been one of the NFL’s worst teams so far this season and are expected to begin another phase of their rebuild following a lowly 1-7 start to the season. Amid a switch at quarterback, Olave has managed encouraging fantasy football production, entering Week 9 ranked as WR9 in among PPR leagues.
With a trade to New England, Olave could sustain consistent quarterback play for one of the first times in his career. Maye and Olave would form one of the top quarterback-receiver pairings in the AFC and help the Patriots capitalize on their significant rise in the first season of a new era spearheaded by Maye and head coach Mike Vrabel.
In Josh McDaniels’ offense, Olave’s fantasy stock projects to take a minor - albeit notable leap with greater consistency within his new offensive situation. Olave could take looks away from Stefon Diggs, who’s shined at times this season, but offers a long-term pairing for the Patriots’ offense.
Why The Saints Make The Trade
New Orleans will look to add assets as trade opportunities present themselves at this year’s trade deadline. The Saints could add valuable draft capital to make up for the loss of their top wideout, a loss that won’t affect the team’s playoff hopes this season. At 1-7, New Orleans is well on its way to a playoff absence this season and projects to move on from some of their sought-after veterans to bring in future assets.
Why The Patriots Make The Trade
New England is ahead of schedule in the Vrabel era and will look to remain competitive with some of the league’s best teams down the stretch of the season. Entering Week 9 with a 5-2 record on the season, the Patriots are looking to establish themselves as legitimate Super Bowl threats. A trade for Olave offers New England immediate contributions in the passing game with long-term upside given he and Maye’s age.