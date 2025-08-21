NFL Mock Trade: Washington Commanders Trade Brian Robinson Jr. to Dallas Cowboys
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was absent from the team’s Wednesday practice after missing their second preseason contest versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn informed reporters that the third-year back’s absence was “excused”, as the team prepares to part ways with Robinson.
The team’s No. 98 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal, posting 700-yard campaigns in each of his first three seasons.
Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported last year’s NFC runner-up “have been shopping” Robinson ahead of the NFL’s August 26 deadline for roster cuts following a mutual agreement to part ways. Thus far, the 26-year-old has been linked to the Chicago Bears, given his connection with running backs coach Eric Bienemy.
But another committee backfield could use the services of Washington’s former starting back in the Dallas Cowboys.
Here’s a look at what a move for Robinson could cost Dallas, as they look to add depth to their group.
Washington Commanders-Dallas Cowboys Mock Trade
Washington Commanders receive 2026 fourth-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick
Dallas Cowboys receive Brian Robinson Jr., 2027 seventh-round pick
Javonte Williams is in sole control of the lead role in Dallas’ backfield, taking starting reps over veteran back Miles Sanders, who was limited to 11 games for the Carolina Panthers last season. Bringing in Robinson could be a cheap upgrade for the Cowboys over Sanders in the backfield, giving Brian Schottenheimer’s rushing attack some juice alongside Williams.
Prioritizing the backfield with a move for a quality back like Robinson could spring the Cowboys’ ground game to take pressure off Dak Prescott and the team’s passing attack.
Why the Commanders Make the Trade
Robinson’s exit from Washington appears all but certain entering the final week of the preseason. The Commanders are looking to alleviate a crowded backfield featuring Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and rookie training camp standout Jacory Croskett-Merritt.
Croskett-Merritt has put pressure on Robinson’s spot in a packed group of backs, flashing throughout Washington's offseason program.
With plenty of depth, Robinson has become expendable, which gives the Commanders a fourth-rounder in 2026, accompanied by a pick swap in 2027 to add a sixth-round pick to Washington’s haul, a solid return for a movable asset.
Why the Cowboys Make the Trade
Despite facing their share of criticism throughout the offseason, Dallas’ front office has remained focused on adding talent around Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb offensively. Since signing in free agency, Williams has seemingly taken over the RB1 spot in Dallas, but their depth is questionable behind him.
Sanders, a fellow free agent signing, is entering his seventh NFL season, coming off two lackluster seasons in Carolina, in which he averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. Robinson offers youth over Sanders, with far greater production over the last two seasons.
Dallas’ new backfield tandem of Williams and Robinson is a complementary one-two punch behind a talented, albeit developing front.
Fantasy Implications
Fantasy owners could find relief in seeing Robinson join Williams in Dallas to form a notable backfield duo in the NFC, especially behind the Cowboys’ offensive line. Unfortunately for Sanders' faithful, his fantasy draft stock likely tanks ahead of the regular season as his role becomes significantly bleak behind Robinson and Williams, mixed in with a talented rookie in Jaydon Blue.
Both Robinson and Williams could post efficient production alongside one another in Dallas, forcing opposing teams to make note of their tandem backfield.
Brian Schottenheimer gets another talented weapon for his offense, while Jerry Jones gains a new topic of discussion to distract fans from Micah Parsons' contract talks. Win-win.