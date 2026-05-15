5 Boring NFL Primetime Games that Send Fantasy Football Managers to an Early Slumber

The NFL schedule will always add intrigue for fans. However, with over 50 primetime games on the yearly schedule, they cannot all be perfect. There will be flops, and that is just the law of averages at work. While we cannot be sure that certain games will be good or bad, we can project them. These are the 5 most boring games that send fantasy football managers to bed early.

Week 4 — Steelers @ Browns (TNF)

Thursday Night Football remains the worst night of primetime football. The Steelers are uncertain, although expected to field Aaron Rodgers as QB1 this year. They do so with a new offensive coordinator, adding more uncertainty. The Browns then take the field with new head coach, Todd Monken. The hire is controversial, yet it hopes to add further offensive success. As for now, the Browns have the worst quarterback room in the NFL with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

Week 4 — Falcons @ Saints (MNF)

This game could become entertaining. At face value, it falls below most. The Falcons have a new coach, Kevin Stefanski, and a new, criticized quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. Bijan Robinson and Drake London are fun, but this offense could fall flat any given week.

The Saints have a star in Tyler Shough, who is building as the weeks go on. Until we see the Saints as an excellent offense, they are still mid-to-low-end in the NFL.

Week 8 — Panthers @ Packers (TNF)

These two teams have upside on offense that is definitely worth paying attention to. Josh Jacobs and Chuba Hubbard offer high volume in their backfields. The wide receiving rooms unfortunately fall as average across the NFL spectrum. While both defenses are expected to be above average, the game may be low-scoring, with hard-to-project touchdown scorers, especially outside of Jacobs.

Week 10 — Commanders @ Giants (TNF)

The Giants strive for success under John Harbaugh and Matt Nagy. They still lack enough offense to make for a high-powered game on a short week. Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers are uncertain for Week 1 returns. By this date, they will be back, but what will become of the Giants by then? While they can be in a playoff hunt, they can also be 2-7 leading in...

The Commanders hunt back to the NFC Championship with newly-healthy stars in Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin. Much like the Giants, their season is volatile in expectations. There is a world where this game goes 34-31, or where it also goes 10-7 with two rising defenses; rising faster than their offenses, that is.

Week 11 — Colts @ Texans (TNF)

The thought is that the Colts are more likely to fall to a sub-—500 team than to be an AFC-contending unit. Daniel Jones is back, but how good? Michael Pittman Jr. is gone. It is up to Shane Steichen to get this team right, as he was a fire candidate before the 2025 season.

The Texans have a gunslinging, unpredictable arm with CJ Stroud. While the team has nice weapons via Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, David Montgomery, and Woody Marks, they are widely viewed as an average offense with the NFL's top-ranked defense. That projects for a low-scoring affair, especially on a short week.

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