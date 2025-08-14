Omarion Hampton Finishes As A Top 5 Running Back Plus 9 More NFL Bold Predictions
The 2025 fantasy football season is almost here, and everyone loves a good hot take. We aren't here to tell you things you already know. We are here to make 10 bold predictions for the upcoming fantasy season.
1. Drake Maye Finishes as a Top 7 Quarterback
Maye is currently being drafted as the QB17; however, he's going to make a massive jump this year. His sneaky, strong dual-threat ability will be what puts him over the top and into the top seven quarterbacks. He will throw for 4,000 yards and 25+ touchdowns while rushing for close to 700 yards and five more TDs. A breakout season is coming.
2. Omarion Hampton is a Top 5 Running Back
There was some concern about Hampton having to split the Los Angeles Chargers backfield with Najee Harris after he was drafted back in April. Now that Harris has missed all of training camp aside from one jogging session, it's wheels up for the rookie. He's an ultra-talented back in a great system that should produce near the most rushing attempts in the league in 2025. Don't be surprised if he's the best rookie running back as well.
3. Alvin Kamara Falls Out of the Top 30 RBs
Kamara is now 30 years old and no longer impressive on the ground. However, he has maintained his fantasy value by racking up PPR points as the top option in the Saints' passing attack. That will no longer be the case. Kellen Moore is not going to come to New Orleans and follow the blueprint that got the last regime fired by basing the entire offense around dumping off to an aging running back. There is a real chance he gets traded as well.
4. Jordan Mason Outperforms Aaron Jones
Jones is another 30-year-old back and is coming off a season when he saw the most carries of his career. The Minnesota Vikings gave Mason a two-year, $10.5 million contract this offseason. He's going to see the bulk of early down work and most of the goal line work. The team tried to get other backs involved last season, but they just weren't good enough. That won't be an issue for Mason, who has averaged 5.3 yards per carry in his career.
5. Ollie Gordon II is a Top 5 Rookie Running Back
Gordon plummeted in the 2025 NFL Draft after a bad college season, but was considered the best running back prospect in the country after his massive 2024 season. Now, he joins a backfield that has already proven it can sustain two fantasy running backs and features a 5'9, 190-pound RB1 in De'Von Achane. Throughout training camp, we have heard how good Alexander Mattison has looked, but he suffered a season-ending neck injury in the team's first preseason game. That leaves Gordon as the next man up if he continues to outperform Jaylen Wright this preseason.
6. Tory Horton Passes Cooper Kupp on the Seahawks Depth Chart
This isn't a complicated one. Right now, at this point in their careers, Horton is better than Kupp. The rookie has been the talk of Seahawks' training camp and showed out in the team's first preseason game. Kupp is a 32-year-old broken-down wide receiver who signed with Seattle for one last paycheck.
7. Rashid Shaheed is a Top 15 Wide Receiver
Most fantasy owners aren't high on New Orleans Saints offensive players because of their nightmarish quarterback situation. I'm not predicting any kind of surprise breakout from any of those duds. However, head coach Kellen Moore is going to scheme up ways to get his most dynamic playmaker the ball. He's a big-play machine who will see more volume in 2025, which will push him up to being a high-end WR2.
8. Calvin Ridley is a WR1
The Cam Ward, Ridley combination is going to breath of fresh air for Tennessee Titans fans who have been forced to suffer through quarterbacks like Malik Willis and Will Levis, who are among the most inaccurate quarterbacks in the league. The change of quarterback will help get Ridley back to being a fantasy star and allow him to sneak inside the top 12 wideouts in the league.
9. Jaylen Waddle Outperforms Tyreek Hill
Waddle will take reins from Hill this season as the Dolphins' WR1. All the writing is on the wall. This is likely Hill's last season in Miami, and that's if he even makes it through the season with the team. It's Waddle's time to shine, while Hill continuously leaves the Dolphins ready to move on from him due to his antics and declining on-field play.
10. Elijah Arroyo is the Top Rookie Tight End
The former Miami Hurricanes star is going to outperform Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, and all the rest of the rookie tight ends this season. He has already made Noah Fant obsolete since being drafted, which is why Fant is now a Cincinnati Bengal. The talent is there, and his situation is better than either Warren or Loveland.
Sam Darnold may not be great, but we can trust that he can get the ball to his tight end. That's not something we can say if Anthony Richardson is starting in Indy. Also, Arroyo could legitimately be the No. 2 target in Seattle, while that seems very unlikely for Loveland in Chicago.