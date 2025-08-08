Omarion Hampton And Tyler Warren Headline Top ADP Value Picks On Yahoo Fantasy
Fantasy football ADP can vary wildly between platforms, and savvy managers know how to exploit those differences. Many drafters lean heavily on the default rankings they see on screen, which can dramatically shape how your draft unfolds. Here are the best value picks currently flying under the radar on Yahoo Fantasy.
Quarterbacks
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
On all other major platforms (ESPN, CBS, Sleeper, RT Sports), Murray is being drafted as the QB9; however, on Yahoo, Justin Fields and Brock Purdy have an increased value, which is driving Murray down their draft boards. Even Dak Prescott is ranked ahead of Murray on Yahoo.
If your draft is taking place on Yahoo, you should keep this in mind when targeting your quarterback if you are high on Murray this season, but have been missing out on him because he's being drafted a bit too early for you on other platforms.
JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
There is a major discount on McCarthy on Yahoo. His rankings on the other major platforms are QB17, QB17, QB19, and QB21. Then on Yahoo, he's being drafted as the QB24. That's a discount from an average ADP that makes him 19.5 at his position all the way down to 24th. If you are high on the Vikings' "redshirt rookie" this is the platform to grab him on as often as possible.
Running Backs
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
You can get a good deal on Hampton on Yahoo. While he's ranked as the RB15 or RB16 on all the other major platforms, he comes in as the RB18 on Yahoo. This is an incredible value for a running back who has the upside to finish inside the top 10 running backs this season. There is no situation that you should be letting Hampton pass you by if you can get him at this price.
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Apparently, Yahoo really doesn't like running backs because Henderson is dirt cheap on Yahoo. His rankings on the other major platforms range from RB21 to RB24. On Yahoo, he's the RB28. That's a ridiculous disparity. You should be drafting him every chance you get if he's falling that far in your draft.
Wide Receivers
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
You guessed it, we have another rookie here. On other major sites, McMillan is being drafted in a range of the WR23 to WR28 with an average ADP making him the WR27.7. On Yahoo, he's being drafted as the WR32. That's a ridiculous value for this potential league-winning wide receiver.
Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
Finally, we have another player who isn't a rookie or rookie-adjacent, like McCarthy. Jeudy is being drafted as the WR37 on Yahoo, while his lowest he's being drafted on any other major platform is the WR34, with his ceiling being the WR30. While we don't love Jeudy or anyone on the Browns offense really, his price is much more intriguing as a WR4.
Tight Ends
Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Another rookie here, the Colts' rookie tight end is going at either the TE11 or TE12 spot on every other major platform. On Yahoo, he's the TE15. This makes him much more intriguing, even with serious quarterback concerns.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Surprise, our last player is another rookie. Here we have the first tight end off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's somewhere between TE9 to TE14 on the other major platforms, landing him at an average of TE13. On Yahoo, he's the TE17. Like Warren, there are concerns about how much he can excel in his team's offense, but this discount makes us much more likely to take a shot on him.