Omarion Hampton And Tyler Warren Headline Top ADP Value Picks On Yahoo Fantasy

QBs with the biggest increase in average depth of throw when out of the pocket as compared to when in it last season:



🎯 Josh Allen: +97.2%

🎯 Kyler Murray: +70.5%

🎯 C.J. Stroud: +64.9%

🎯 Drake Maye: +55.1%

🎯 Lamar Jackson: +51.9%