Fantasy Sports

Parker Washington Predictions And Projections For 2025 Fantasy Football

Discover Parker Washington’s strengths and limitations as a Jaguars wide receiver, with insights on his playing time, production, and fantasy football potential for 2025.

Shawn Childs

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during practice at The Grove.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during practice at The Grove. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Parker Washington’s relentless competitiveness makes him a reliable option at wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but his lack of elite speed limits his upside against tight coverage. After showing flashes late in his rookie season and earning increased snaps due to injuries, Washington projects as a WR3 with solid but limited fantasy upside in 2025.

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Thanks to his competitiveness and fight, Washington looks like a playable option at wide receiver for the Jaguars. Unfortunately, he doesn’t gain an edge with quickness or top-end speed, which limits his ceiling against man coverage. Washington will be on time and in the right place, but his wins will come from many tight battles for the ball.

Over three seasons, Washington caught 146 of his 219 targets for 1,920 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best year was 2021 (64/820/4) over 13 games.

In his rookie season, Washington flashed in two games (6/61/1 and 2/27/1), with all his chances coming over the Jaguars' final eight games (16/132/2 on 21 targets).

Jacksonville had him on the field for 56.5% of their plays last season, giving him WR2 snaps due to the injuries to Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis. Washington upped his output to 32 catches for 390 yards and three touchdowns on 51 targets. His value and opportunity came over his final six games (22/272/3 on 33 targets), highlighted by his success in Week 13 (6/103/1). 

Parker Washington Fantasy Football Outlook

The Jaguars should give him WR3 snaps this year, but Washington won’t have enough chances to be trusted in the fantasy market.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL