Parker Washington Predictions And Projections For 2025 Fantasy Football
Parker Washington’s relentless competitiveness makes him a reliable option at wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but his lack of elite speed limits his upside against tight coverage. After showing flashes late in his rookie season and earning increased snaps due to injuries, Washington projects as a WR3 with solid but limited fantasy upside in 2025.
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Thanks to his competitiveness and fight, Washington looks like a playable option at wide receiver for the Jaguars. Unfortunately, he doesn’t gain an edge with quickness or top-end speed, which limits his ceiling against man coverage. Washington will be on time and in the right place, but his wins will come from many tight battles for the ball.
Over three seasons, Washington caught 146 of his 219 targets for 1,920 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best year was 2021 (64/820/4) over 13 games.
In his rookie season, Washington flashed in two games (6/61/1 and 2/27/1), with all his chances coming over the Jaguars' final eight games (16/132/2 on 21 targets).
Jacksonville had him on the field for 56.5% of their plays last season, giving him WR2 snaps due to the injuries to Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis. Washington upped his output to 32 catches for 390 yards and three touchdowns on 51 targets. His value and opportunity came over his final six games (22/272/3 on 33 targets), highlighted by his success in Week 13 (6/103/1).
Parker Washington Fantasy Football Outlook
The Jaguars should give him WR3 snaps this year, but Washington won’t have enough chances to be trusted in the fantasy market.