Pat Freiermuth And 2 Other Late-Round Fantasy Football Tight Ends With Value In 2026

The tight end position can be a staple of fantasy football lineups, with some of the NFL’s top players at the position offering significant production in both PPR and non-PPR formats. Some fantasy players prefer to target the tight end spot near the top of draft boards, but other options down the board can offer solid production for a cheaper cost.

Last season, star tight ends like Trey McBride and Brock Bowers emerged with some of fantasy’s top output at the position. While other candidates selected in later rounds may not match this caliber of production, they can offer solid numbers and allow fantasy players to target other positions in earlier rounds.

These are three late-round tight ends for fantasy managers to target come draft time, using FantasyPros’ ADP model:

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints (ADP: 146)

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Juwan Johnson quietly emerged as one of fantasy football’s top tight ends in 2025, serving as a reliable target for rookie signal-caller Tyler Shough. Johnson racked up 77 catches for 889 yards and three touchdowns, finishing the season ranked as TE8 in PPR. He’s coming into the 2026 season with an ADP outside the top-15 at tight end and is one of the best value picks of the fantasy football season. Johnson is consistent in the passing game, hauling in 75.5% of his targets a season ago, and will remain one of the Saints’ top targets this year.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets (ADP: 155)

Jun 10, 2026; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) warms up during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Prolific rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq is gearing up for his first professional season in an offense with plenty of question marks. The Oregon product is a versatile target for Geno Smith and should carve out a significant role in year one. With consistent volume, Sadiq will post efficient production, considering his notable athleticism and ability after the catch. He’ll also likely see an encouraging share of the targets near the goal line, hauling in eight receiving touchdowns during his final season with the Ducks.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (ADP: 189)

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) makes a catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pat Freiermuth struggled to sustain momentum from a career year in 2024, suiting up in a crowded tight end group in 2025. Entering his sixth season, Freiermuth has emerged as a promising breakout candidate under the Pittsburgh Steelers’ overhauled coaching staff. Tight ends have held a prominent role in Mike McCarthy’s passing attack throughout his career, a trend that projects to persist in his first season in Pittsburgh. Having a full season alongside veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers under his belt, Freiermuth is poised to have a career year in 2026 and will be one of the offense’s top targets. Coming into the year as TE30, he could break out as one of fantasy’s biggest steals.

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