Is Pat Freiermuth A Top-10 Fantasy Football Tight End In 2025?
Pat Freiermuth has quietly built a solid floor for fantasy managers with 60+ catches in each of his first three NFL seasons. While his 2024 production dipped due to injuries and inconsistency, his late-season usage offers hope—but fantasy expectations should be tempered heading into 2025.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Despite a missed game and two zero outcomes in Week 15 and Week 18, Freiermuth set career-highs in catches (63), receiving yards (732), and targets (98) in 2023 while bumping his yards per catch to 11.6 yards (3.3 yards more than 2021). He had four games (7/85, 8/75, 8/79, and 7/66) with seven catches or more, but eight matchups with six targets or fewer.
In 2024, Freiermuth only had eight catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns over his first four starts on 13 targets. He missed the next six weeks due to a hamstring injury. After another dull showing (1/7), Freiermuth surprised in Week 12 (9/120). Unfortunately, his game lacked a fantasy pulse over his final six games in the regular season (14/128 on 22 targets). His second-best output (5/76) came in the playoffs.
Over the first 11 games last season, Freiermuth scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in eight matchups. Pittsburgh upped his usage in five (6/68/1, 3/48/1, 3/22/1, 7/60, and 8/85/1) in six of his final six contests. He ranked ninth in tight end scoring (170.30) in PPR formats despite averaging only 4.6 targets. Freiermuth set a career high in catches (65).
Pat Freiermuth Fantasy Football Outlook
His 60-catch floor over three seasons in the NFL paints a playable floor over a 17-game schedule. Veteran quarterback play helped Freiermuth last season, suggesting a regression in scoring this year. The early fantasy market views him as an early TE2 option while drawing the 14th ranking at his position. I’m seeing about 50 catches for 550 yards and three to five touchdowns.