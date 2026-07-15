Patrick Mahomes Gives Fantasy Football Injury Update: "I Can't Predict The Future, And I Know It's A Long Process"

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is currently recovering from a torn ACL he suffered back on December 14. He is well ahead of schedule and hopes to be ready to go in Week 1. Every update we have gotten has been extremely positive, and it sounds like there is a real chance that he won't miss any games this season. Mahomes recently spoke about how his recovery is going.

"I've said that since the beginning is being ready to go Week 1," Mahomes said. "I can't predict the future and I know that it's a long process. It's not just my decision, but at the same time I'm going to give the doctors and the coaches every single opportunity I can to let me be out there Week 1...

I don't want to miss that game [against the Broncos] because that's the team that won the division while we were gone and you want to be out there and ready to go with your teammates. I'll give every single thing I can to be out there Week 1 and hopefully the doctors and the coaches give me the green light and I'm able to go out there with my guys and compete against one of the best teams in the league."

If Mahomes is out on the field when training camp opens up and looks good, it is fair to be optimistic that he will be ready for Week 1. Which would be huge news for fantasy owners.

Fantasy Impact

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

If we get an official timeline stating that Mahomes will be ready for Week 1, we are going to see his ADP spike, and he will quickly rise in the rankings. It could be smart to invest in him now at his current value if you would have him significantly higher with that news, because it sounds like it will be coming at some point in August.

Mahomes should have the best arsenal of weapons that he has had in a long time with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Travis Kelce to throw the ball to and Kenneth Walker III in the backfield.

Even with all this good news, we still expect his rushing upside to be limited at best, but he should still be considered a top-10 fantasy quarterback if he is ready to play Week 1.

It is a risk, but at this point we are willing to operate as if Mahomes will be ready for the start of the season. We should get a more concrete injury update once he's on the field for training camp.

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