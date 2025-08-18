Patrick Mahomes Inspired Fantasy Football Team Names
The NFL regular season is right around the corner, meaning fantasy football drafts — and mock drafts — are happening as each day passes.
There are many fun aspects of fantasy football. Some of which often change year-over-year, such as team names. They give individual rosters a unique identity and can significantly impact the fun and engagement of a league.
Team names that’re clever or funny aren’t necessary, but oftentimes foster a more competitive and active fantasy football community. One popular way to come up with creative names is by drawing inspiration from star players on one’s team.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been a top option at quarterback on fantasy football teams for the past several years. By nature, the veteran has also been a target for many fantasy team names.
Mahomes finished the 2024 season as fantasy QB 12, scoring 283.02 points (17.7 per game). He passed for 3928 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 307 yards and two TDs on the ground. Mahomes currently has a consensus average draft position (ADP) of 54th overall across all platforms in half PPR redraft leagues, according to FantasyPros.
Here’s a list of Mahomes-inspired team names to individualize your team and surprise league mates:
Sherlock Mahomes
A play on the fictional detective, implying Mahomes is adept at picking apart defenses.
Country Roads, Take Mahomes
A fun play on the popular song "Take Me Home, Country Roads." Take Mahomes Tonight is another fitting option.
No, This is PATRICK!
A funny reference to the show "SpongeBob SquarePants," when Patrick Star answers the Krusty Krab phone at the front register of the restaurant.
E.T. Phone Mahomes
A fun name inspired by the famous line “E.T. phone home” from the movie “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.”
Game of Mahomes
A play on the popular show "Game of Thrones."
Mahomes Sweet Mahomes
A classic play on the phrase "Home Sweet Home.”
Obi One Mahomie
A perfect name for “Star Wars” fans to honor Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Mahomes’ Depot
A reference to the hardware store Home Depot.
Mahomes Improvement
A name paying homage to the 90s sitcom “Home Improvement.”
Rollin' With Mahomies
A catchy name referencing the hit song by Coolio, “Rollin' With My Homies.”
Rage Against The Mahomes
Another music-inspired name, inspired by the rock band Rage Against the Machine.
Mahomes' Majestic Mastery
A name suggesting the QB's dominance and control of the game, with alliteration.
Pat Tricks
A clever way to incorporate the QB’s first name while highlighting his impressive playmaking ability.
Pat's Chill Factor
Highlights Mahomes’ calm, cool and collected demeanor on the field.
Wizard of Arrowhead
Refers to Mahomes’ magical plays and the home stadium of the Chiefs.
Kingdom's Chosen One
Implies he’s the leader and key to the Chiefs' success, which incorporates the passionate and vast Chiefs fan base.
Air Mahomes Express
Emphasizes the QB's strong arm and ability to throw deep.
Showtime Mahomes
A name that references the nickname Mahomes received during his youth from his father.
The Grim Reaper
Another name derived from a nickname he received, highlighting his ability to finish games.
Mahomes' Gridiron Symphony
Suggests a beautiful and coordinated offensive attack, led by the QB.
Pat's Pigskin Sorcery
A fun reference on Mahomes’ magical ability to make plays with the football.
Mahomes' Fantasy Fiesta
Suggests a fun, exciting and successful fantasy football season.
Mahomes' Touchdown Trove
A fun way to say the QB scores a lot of touchdowns.