Perfect Fantasy Football Mock Draft From Pick 11: Pair Puka Nacua With 2nd Tier RB
Waiting until the No. 11 overall pick to select ones first player is a tough thing to do for fantasy football managers. But it does create a unique opportunity.
In 12-team leagues, managers picking at No. 11 in the first round of a snake draft format are guaranteed to get two of their favorite 14 fantasy players.
According to Fantasy Pros' rankings, the top two tiers in standard leagues have 11 players. Fortunate fantasy managers could land two players in those two tiers.
But with the No. 11 pick, one is guaranteed at least one player in the top two tiers and then at least a third-tier player at No. 14.
Based on the consensus rankings at Fantasy Pros, that's likely to be a wide receiver in the first round at No. 11 overall and a running back in the second at No. 14. Let's take a look at how the draft could unfold for managers holding the No. 11 pick.
Target Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua at No. 11 Overall
The first step to preparing for any fantasy draft is finding out where one is picking in the first round. Then, rank that many players at the top of the board.
Managers picking first or second have an easy job. Picking at No. 11 requires a lot more work, but it's worthwhile to determine which players one is comfortable selecting and when.
Here are the top 11 players for standard leagues according to Fantasy Pros:
Tier 1
1. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
2. Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
3. Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
4. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
5. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
6. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
Tier 2
7. Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
8. Nico Collins, WR, Texans
9. Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
10. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
11. Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
Things rarely go chalk in fantasy football drafts. But when preparing for a draft, one should assume that's what happens.
Should that occur for a manager picking at No. 11, Nacua becomes the obvious selection. Managers should have no qualms about that pick.
Nacua played just 11 games last season because of a knee injury. Two of the contests where Nacua did play, he didn't finish because of an injury or ejection.
Yet, the 24-year-old still had 79 catches for 990 receiving yards and three scores. Despite those early exits, Nacua's receptions per game and yards per game average in 2024 were higher than his rookie campaign when he finished with 105 catches, 1,486 yards and six touchdowns.
There's some cause for concern around quarterback Matthew Stafford. But Stafford is projected to be ready Week 1, so the quarterback isn't a big enough reason not to pick Nacua at No. 11 overall.
Managers should feel good about the Rams receiver at that spot.
If things don't go completely chalk, managers with the No. 11 pick are still likely to land a receiver. Fantasy Pros only has four running backs in its top 11 rankings, and the players ranked No. 8-11 are all receivers.
Focus on Pairing Nacua With Second-Tier RB
With a receiver likely the pick at No. 11 overall, managers should try their best to then grab a running back after the turn at No. 14.
I won't fault any manager who wants to grab the best value available. If there's a run on running backs, then it's possible Collins could be available at No. 11 overall and then wideouts such as Nabers, Thomas or Nacua fall to No. 14.
Two of those four receivers in the same fantasy lineup would be lethal. But those two receivers would have to carry the team.
Managers with the No. 11 pick don't select in the third round until No. 35. The board is going to look a lot different at No. 35 than it does at No. 14 -- meaning, a lot of running backs will be gone.
In a mock draft I did with other fantasy football writers this month, there was an early run at running back. Pretty much every running back from RB4 Derrick Henry to RB 13 James Cook was drafted earlier than the Fantasy Pros rankings projected them.
It was a good reminder to me of something I should definitely pass along to our readers -- don't be a slave to the rankings. Yes, they help managers find value. But if there's an early run at running back or any other position, then managers need to adapt to what is happening in their draft.
Otherwise, one could finish the draft with a lopsided roster.
There's ways to fix lopsided rosters. Waiver wires additions will become key to any manager who has too many great options at one position and not enough at another.
But in an ideal world, any manager who drafts a receiver in the first round then needs to target a running back in the second. It's the best way to ensure a balanced lineup to begin the regular season.
Fortunately, with the No. 14 pick, there should be plenty of worthy running back options. There are four running backs ranked No. 12-18 in Fantasy Pros' rankings.
Tier 3
12. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders
13. Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
14. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
15. Drake London, WR, Falcons
16. A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles
17. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
18. Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers