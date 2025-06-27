Philadelphia Eagles Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections

Forget first overall.



Saquon Barkley shouldn’t be a 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩-𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙠 in any fantasy football league next season, and it has nothing to do with the Madden Curse, writes @jimayello.



The numbers support it. pic.twitter.com/NCRzpdjwh7