Philadelphia Eagles Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections
Over the past 25 seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles have made the postseason 17 times (11 NFC East championships), highlighted by two Super Bowl titles (2017 and 2024), as well as two losses to the New England Patriots in 2004 and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. Nick Sirianni returns for his fifth season as the Eagles’ head coach. He has a 48-20 record in the regular season, with six playoff wins against three losses. Over the previous three years, before joining the Philadelphia Eagles, Sirianni served as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. He’s been coaching in the NFL since 2009.
Kevin Patullo takes over as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator. He’s been working on Philadelphia’s coaching staff over the past four seasons, mainly as their pass game coordinator. He worked with Nick Sirianni in Indianapolis (wide receiver coach and pass game specialist). The Eagles ranked seventh in points scored (463) and eighth in offensive yards, which matched their previous season in both areas.
After struggling on the defensive side of the ball in 2023 (30th in points allowed – 428 and 26th in yards allowed), Vic Fangio fixed their defense last season. Philadelphia gave up the least amount of yards while allowing 125 fewer points (303 – 2nd). He has been coaching in the NFL since 1986, holding multiple defensive coordinator positions (Carolina, Houston, San Francisco, Chicago, and Miami). His only head coaching stint led to a 19-30 record with the Broncos.
Philadelphia Eagles Offense
Despite similar finishes in offensive production and points over the past two seasons, the Eagles transitioned to a high-volume run team last year after signing Saquon Barkley. They ran the ball 58.1% of the time, resulting in a league-low 448 pass attempts and a 30th ranking in passing yards (3,517). Their offensive line gave up 45 sacks, with many more pressures.
Philly finished second in rushing yards (3,048) while ranking second in touchdowns (29) on the ground. Their ball carriers gained 4.9 yards per rush, with 25 runs of 20 yards or more. The Eagles' ability to run the ball, which led to their defense being on the field for the fewest minutes in 2024.
Philadelphia Eagles Quarterbacks
Jalen Hurts, PHI
Hurts continued to be a beast in the run game, highlighted by his stats in 2022 (165/760/13) despite missing two weeks. The improvement in his receiving options led to career highs in completions (306), pass attempts (460), passing yards (3,701), passing touchdowns (22), yards per pass attempt (8.0), and completion rate (66.5%).
He passed for 300 yards or more in five matchups (333/1, 340/3, 380/3, 315/0, and 301/1), lifting him to third in quarterback scoring (423.05) in four-point passing touchdown formats.
In 2023, Hurts again set a career-high in pass completions (352), pass attempts (538), passing yards (3,858), pass touchdowns (23), and rushing scores (15) while playing 17 games for the first time in his career. His yards per carry (3.9) regressed for the second consecutive season. Hurts averaged 9.8 rushes over his last 48 matchups.
He finished second in quarterback scoring (415.40 fantasy points) in four-point passing touchdown formats but posted only three impact showings (31.35, 31.55, and 38.50 fantasy points). From Week 11 to Week 19 (first round of the postseason), Hurts had one or fewer passing touchdowns in seven games (in Week 18, the Eagles only had him on the field for 43% of their plays).
The change in offensive style by Philadelphia last season led to Hurts slipping to ninth in fantasy points (354.15) in four-point passing touchdown formats while sitting out two more games with an early exit as well in Week 16 (12 plays). He had no games with more than two passing touchdowns, but Hurts had repeated success on the ground (150/630/14) while gaining 8.0 yards per pass attempt.
Philadelphia only threw the ball 448 times in his 18 full games (24.9 per game). Hurts completed a career-high 69.2% of his passes with only six interceptions. He finished with 23 passing scores, matching his career high. After Week 4, the Eagles attempted more than 25 passes in three games with Hurts behind center, resulting in much weaker passing yards and completions to divide up between his receiving options.
Despite the impression of regression in the fantasy market, Hurts scored more than 30.00 fantasy points in six starts (37.50, 32.20, 33.70, 32.00, 35.90, and 31.12) after Week 6. His top passing day came in Week 15 (290/2) while passing for over 300 yards in one matchup.
Fantasy Outlook: For Hurts to approach the best quarterbacks in fantasy points, he must throw the ball more while maintaining his floor in the run game. He has three talented wide receivers (A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson) while having a high-floor tight end, which should add up to more passing touchdowns.
Last season, Hurts was more willing to move the chains with his legs than attack downfield when his offensive line lost protection. His skill set and passing opportunity fall in a range with Lamar Jackson, but Eagles’ star quarterback has yet to deliver winning passing touchdowns.
Fantasy Outlook: In late June, Hurts ranks fifth at quarterback. He has the tools to pass for 4,000 yards, but staying in the field would be a must to reach that level. In his five years with Philly, Hurts missed two games four times. Possible 40+ combined touchdowns and a run at 5,000 combined yards if the Eagles allow him to attempt over 30 passes per game.
Kyle McCord, PHI
After making 12 starts for Ohio State (11-1), McCord jumped ship and signed an NIL deal with the Orangemen. His new home created a significantly more favorable passing environment, leading to a substantial increase in completions (391), pass attempts (592), and passing yards (4,779) compared to his final year with the Buckeyes (229-for-348 with 3,170 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions). On the downside, McCord had a spike in interceptions (12) with Syracuse, with a career-best 34 passing touchdowns. His completion rate was about the same at both schools (OSU – 65.8% and SYR – 66.0%).
McCord is a tempo passer who relies more on arc and touch than velocity on many pass attempts. His willingness to put air under the ball does invite more defensive hands on the ball in the pros. He has a feel for defenders, leading to catchable ball placement even when his target is tightly covered. McCord has the feel of a quarterback who would excel in the hurry-up offense, similar to the days of Jim Kelly when the Bills made four consecutive trips to the Super Bowl.
On the downside, his mobility won’t save McCord on many plays when the pocket breaks down quickly. He must improve his recognition of failed pass blocking and throw the ball out of bounds quicker, rather than taking a drive-breaking sack. Over the past two seasons, McCord was sacked only 43 times (16 and 27), partly due to playing behind talented offensive linemen. He won’t have the same passing window in the NFL.
Over the past two seasons, McCord was one win (against Michigan) away from making a run at the National Title, and he led all quarterbacks in all key passing categories in 2024, except for passing touchdowns (34 – 5th).
Fantasy Outlook: Surprisingly, NFL teams didn’t have the same view of McCord’s ceiling as I, leading to him sliding to the sixth round in the 2025 NFL draft. He’ll compete for a backup quarterback role this year while offering more than game-manager skills if Philadelphia allows him to air the ball out.
Other Options: Tanner McKee, Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Philadelphia Eagles Running Backs
Last year, the Eagles’ running back had 509 touches, highlighted by the success of Saquon Barkley and Philly’s running backs in the run game (457/2,404/16). Their backs made more significant plays catching the ball (8.1 YPC), but Philadelphia looked for them less in 2024 (52/423/2) as a result of fewer passing attempts.
Saquon Barkley, PHI
The change in the coaching staff for the Giants in 2022 led to Barkley receiving 352 touches, resulting in career-highs in carries (295), rushing yards (1,312), and rushing touchdowns (13). He had nine plays of 20 yards or more, with three reaching the 40-yard mark. New York struggled to get him in space in the passing game (5.9 yards per catch). Barkley rushed for over 100 yards in four games (18/164/1, 31/146, 24/110, and 35/152/1) but none after Week 10.
In 2023, Barkley posted an impact game in Week 2 (92 combined yards with two touchdowns and six catches on 23 targets), but he missed the next three matchups due to a right high-ankle sprain that lingered for the remainder of the year. New York gave him 20 touches or more in six of his final 12 starts, leading to 1,077 combined yards with eight touchdowns and 32 catches (15.73 FPPG in PPR formats).
His best fantasy value of the year came in Week 2 (27.20), Week 11 (30.00), Week 14 (24.10), and Week 18 (23.70). On the downside, Barkley posted short outcomes in fantasy points four times (7.60, 6.20, 5.70, and 8.80) over his final eight games. He finished 13th in running back scoring (225.70) in PPR formats.
The wise investment in Barkley paid off handsomely for Philadelphia last year. He was poised to break the record for most rushing yards in a season, albeit with a few more games, but Barkley sat out Week 18 to rest for the postseason. The Eagles gave him 378 touches, leading to 2,283 combined yards, the 13th highest in the history of the NFL.
Barkley’s explosiveness was shown in his career-best 5.8 yards per carry, highlighted by 17 runs of 20 yards or more, with seven rushes reaching the 40-yard mark. He also made four big plays catching the ball. He rushed for over 14 of his 20 starts while tacking on 574 combined yards in the postseason with five touchdowns and 13 catches on another 104 touches.
Despite his fantastic results, Jahmyr Gibbs outscored Barkley in fantasy points (356.30), thanks to a big game (23/139/3 with five catches for 31 yards and a score) in Week 18. The Eagles' stud back finished with seven impact games in fantasy points (33.20, 33.60, 33.90, 33.80, 46.20, 39.20, and 31.20). He rushed for over 200 yards in two matchups (26/255/2 and 26/205/2), both coming against the Rams.
Fantasy Outlook: Barkley’s lower ceiling in catches helps other backs close the gap on his potential in fantasy points, and Jalen Hurts snipes about half of Philadelphia’s rushing touchdowns. As a result, Bijan Robinson has a slight edge as the first running back drafted in 2025, followed closely by Jahmyr Gibbs.
Buying players after career seasons tends to be a losing proposition, especially when they fall into the all-time great category. It will be challenging to get away from Barkley and the Eagles’ high-profile run game in 2025. Even with a 25% regression in overall yardage (571), he would still gain over 1,700 combined yards with double-digit touchdowns and a floor of 30 catches, putting his floor at a top 10 running back. I can’t predict when a player will get hurt, so my best advice would be to buy his handcuff and hope he's electric again his year.
Will Shipley, PHI
Clemson gave Shipley three years of winning snaps, with his best play coming in his sophomore season (210/1,182/15 with 38 catches for 242 yards). Over 36 career games, he gained 3,350 combined yards with 33 touchdowns and 85 catches. In 2023, he rushed for more than 100 yards only twice (17/114 and 18/126/1). Shipley suffered a minor right knee injury late in December.
Shipley ran most of his plays out of the shotgun formations with Clemson. He runs with a shimmy through the line of scrimmage with the acceleration to win over the short areas of the field. When in space, his decision-making could be better, which would add more distance to his carries. Shipley doesn’t win with power, requiring him to find daylight quickly in tight quarters. His catching ability enables him to be on the field in passing situations, while also offering change-of-pace value on early downs.
Over his first 15 games with the Eagles, he gained only 50 yards on 20 carries. A concussion sidelined him in Week 17, followed by a split role (10/32 with four catches for 35 yards) in Philadelphia’s final regular-season game. He flashed in a blowout mop-up game in the postseason (4/77/1), highlighted by a 57-yard run.
Fantasy Outlook: Shipley looks locked into the Eagles’ RB2 opportunity this year, but an injury to Barkley won’t lead to workhorse touches with AJ Dillon added to Philly’s roster in the offseason. I view him as a must-handcuff for Saquon Barkley while expecting him to get drafted after round 14 in 12-team formats with 20 roster slots.
AJ Dillon, PHI
Despite an RB2 role for the Packers in 2021, Dillon gained 1,116 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 34 catches on 221 touches (13 per game). Green Bay gave him the best opportunity (65 touches) from Week 10 to Week 12 (315 combined yards with three touchdowns and 13 catches) despite gaining only 3.6 yards per carry. Dillon scored seven of his eight touchdowns over his final nine matchups (including the postseason). He finished with better-than-expected results in the passing game (34/313/2).
In 2022, Dillion had a similar opportunity (12.6 touches per game) as his rookie season, but he gained 140 fewer yards with six less catches. From Week 2 to Week 11, Dillon failed to reach paydirt, leading to below 10.00 fantasy points in PPR leagues in each matchup. After Thanksgiving, his stock rose over a three-game stretch (17.80, 20.90, and 22.10 fantasy points). He scored six of his seven touchdowns over the final six weeks.
Dillon was a fantasy bust the following season. He gained only 3.4 yards per rush while reaching the endzone only two times. His opportunity (200 touches – 13.3 per game) aligned with his previous two years, except Dillon missed two games late in the season with thumb and neck injuries. He led Green Back in running back snaps (494 – 40.5%). Dillon never scored more than 14.00 fantasy points in 2023.
A neck injury late last August cost Dillon all of last season. Philadelphia signed him in March for $2.5 million for one year.
Fantasy Outlook: The Eagles will give Dillon early down carries when needed, while working as their power insurance runner if Saquon Barkley has an issue. He does have some pass-catching experience, which could allow him to pass Will Shipley on the Eagles’ running back depth chart if Dillon regains his rushing form.
Other Options: Lew Nichol, Kielan Robinson, Avery Williams
Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receivers
The Eagles’ wide receivers had 47 fewer catches last season, resulting in a drop of 667 yards and 75 targets. They continue to score the bulk of Philadelphia’s passing touchdowns (21, 20, and 17) over the past three seasons. Their wideouts accounted for 65% of their receiving yards.
AJ Brown, PHI
The Eagles threw the ball 81 more times to their wide receivers in 2022, giving Brown a significantly better opportunity than I expected. He finished with career-highs in catches (88), receiving yards (1,496), and targets (145) while scoring 11 touchdowns and gaining an impressive 17.0 yards per catch.
Brown gained 20 or more yards on 26.1% of his catches. His best output came in five games (10/155, 6/156/3, 8/119/2, 9/181, and 6/103). He averaged 8.5 targets (a 23.1% increase) for his final year in Tennessee.
After two dull games (7/79 and 4/29) in 2024, Brown turned into an absolute beast over the next seven weeks (9/131, 9/175/2, 6/127, 7/131, 10/137/1, 8/130/2, and 7/66/1). He averaged 16.0 yards per catch and 25.96 fantasy points in PPR formats over this span.
His connection with Jalen Hurts wasn’t the same over his final eight matchups, leading to only four viable showings (5/37/1, 8/114, 9/94, and 6/80). Brown was only on the field for 12 snaps in Week 18 while sitting out the Eagles’ playoff game with a knee issue. He finished fifth in wide receiver scoring (291.60 fantasy points) in PPR formats.
After finishing as a top 6 wideout in back-to-back years, Brown missed three games early in the season with a hamstring issue. He opened 2024 with five catches for 119 yards and one touchdown on 10 targets, followed up by two productive games (6/116/1 and 5/89/1). Over his final 10 matchups, Brown played well in four games (5/109, 6/109/1, 8/110/1, and 8/97/1), with a floor of double-digit fantasy points in four other contests (5/84, 5/65/ 5/66, and 3/36/1).
Philadelphia rested Brown in Week 18. In the postseason, his only winning day (6/96/1) came in a high-scoring affair against the Commanders. He played through a knee injury over the final two months.
Fantasy Outlook: In the early draft season, Brown slipped to WR11 in PPR formats. His success last year, prorated to 17 games, came to 88 catches for 1,411 yards and nine touchdowns, putting him within range of a top-seven wide receiver, even with the Eagles focusing more on the run in 2024. Brown should have a 90-catch floor, leading to 1,350+ yards and a chance at double-digit touchdowns if he plays a full season and Philadelphia has a slight uptick in passing chances.
DeVonta Smith, PHI
In 2022, Smith's opportunity grew by over 30%, resulting in an exceptional year (95/1,196/7 on 136 targets). He caught 69.9% of his chances while being an impact player from Week 15 to Week 17 (5/126, 8/113/2, and 9/115) when fantasy championships were on the line. He gained over 100 yards in three other matchups (8/169/1, 5/102/1, and 7/100).
His season started with a goose egg on four targets, with emptiness in four other contests (3/17, 5/23, 2/22, and 2/36). Over his final 12 starts (including the postseason), Smith had 70 catches for 951 yards and six touchdowns on 105 targets. He ranks 9th in wide receiver scoring (255.60 fantasy points).
Smith gave the fantasy market a disappointing year in 2023, but he still finished 19th in wide receiver scoring (228.60 fantasy points) in PPR formats. His best play came in four games (4/131/1, 7/106/1, 9/96/1, and 8/148). By adding back his playoff stats (8/148), Smith, in essence, had almost the same year (89/1,214/7 – 252.40 fantasy points) as the previous year. His catch rate (71.8) pushed higher, with a bump in his yards per catch (13.6 – 12.6 in 2022).
From Week 3 to Week 7, Smith only had 21 catches for 205 yards (9.8 yards per catch) on 35 targets while averaging only 8.30 fantasy points in PPR formats. He upped his fantasy output to 17.66 FPPG from Week 8 to Week 16. An ankle injury in Week 17 led to Smith missing the final game of the regular season.
The Eagles were without the services of Smith for four games last season due to a concussion, a lingering hamstring issue, and a day of rest (wrist) in Week 18. He opened the year with a floor of seven catches in three games (7/84, 7/76/1, and 7/79) on 28 combined targets. From Week 6 to Week 11, Smith had six targets or fewer in five matchups, leading to two playable outcomes (6/85/1 and 4/87/1).
Philadelphia upped his opportunity in his final four contests (4/37/1, 11/110/1, 6/51, and 6/120/2) after missing two games. Smith had four catches in all four playoff games (16/190/1 on 17 targets) despite only having five targets in one matchup. His postseason outcomes, added to 13 regular games, essentially added up to a full year of starts (84/1,024/9 on 106 targets) or an upper-tier WR2 in PPR formats.
Fantasy Outlook: The perception of fade in Smith’s game and chances in 2025 led to him ranking 25th at wide receiver in late June. I see a buying opportunity, while understanding the Eagles could throw the ball more this year. He should be treated as though his floor is an 80/1,000/7 season, creating some value in his early price point.
Jahan Dotson, PHI
Dotson progressed in each of his four seasons (13/203, 27/488/5, 52/884/8, and 91/1,182/12) at Penn State. In 2021, he worked more as a possession-type receiver (13.0 yards per catch) than in his first three years (15.6, 18.1, and 17.0). Dotson had two dominating games (11/242/3 and 8/137/2) with success as well against Ohio State (11/127).
When Dotson adds more bulk and strength, he should transition into a complete player. Dotson runs good routes with the speed and quickness to beat a defense over the top or in the open field. He takes a hit when facing press coverage, as he needs to prove he can win heavily contested passes. Dotson came into the league at 5’11” and 185 lbs., which invites some durability concerns and questions about his value over the middle of the field.
Washington gave him WR2 snaps in three of his first four games in 2022, leading to 12 catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets. A hamstring issue pushed him to the sidelines from Week 5 to Week 9, followed by empty stats over the next three games (1/14, 1/16, and 0/0). Dotson played well over his final five starts (5/54/1, 4/105/1, 6/76/1, 3/37, and 3/72).
The fantasy market expected a progression season in 2023, but his chemistry with the Commanders’ quarterbacks never developed. He finished with 49 catches for 518 yards and four touchdowns on 83 targets while suiting up for all 17 contests. Over his first seven games, Dotson only had 22 catches for 183 yards and one touchdown on 39 targets.
He teased in Week 8 (8/108/1) and Week 9 (4/69/1), but a second zero in the following matchup crushed fantasy teams. His season ended with more empty days (15/158/1 on 24 targets) over his final seven starts. Washington had Dotson on the field for 82.2% of their snaps, giving him a WR2 opportunity or better in all 17 games.
Late last August, the Commanders shipped Dotson to the Eagles. He earned WR3 snaps in 16 of his 17 matchups, but Jalen Hurts barely looked his way (12/122 on 22 targets). In Week 18, with Philadelphia resting their top wideouts, Dotson proved he still has game (7/94 on 11 targets). The Eagles only looked for him five times in the playoffs (1/11/1 and 2/42).
Fantasy Outlook: A full offseason in Philadelphia’s offensive system should increase his value, but there aren’t enough targets for him to be trusted in the fantasy market unless one of the Eagles’ top three receiving options has an injury. Dotson will be found in the free agent pool in 12-team formats.
Ainias Smith, PHI
Philadelphia drafted Smith in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after seeing action over five seasons in college (180/2,407/19 on 287 targets plus 72 catches for 405 yards and four touchdowns). His best value came in 2020 (857 combined yards with 10 touchdowns and 43 catches on 92 touches). He played in only four games in 2022 due to a broken leg.
Smith has a running back feel to his game with the strength to break tackles. The foundation of his route running has promise. He projects to be a slot receiver, with most chances coming close to the line of scrimmage to take advantage of his quickness and vision in space. Another year removed from his leg issue should help his overall speed and game.
The Eagles had Smith on the field for 96 snaps in his rookie season, with his only game of value coming in Week 18 (4/39/1). He missed the star of the year with an ankle issue.
Fantasy Outlook: Smith must prove his worth to win a WR4 on the Eagles’ roster this year.
Other Options: Johnny Wilson, Terrace Marshall, Elijah Cook
Philadelphia Eagles Tight Ends
The tight end opportunity has been in a tight range over the past three seasons for the Eagles. They’ve almost had the identical catches (70, 68, and 69) over this span, with a nine-target gap from high (96) to low (87). Scoring at the tight end position remains a low priority.
Dallas Goedert, PHI
The Eagles gave Goedert a higher opportunity from Week 4 to Week 9 in 2022, as evidenced by his five best games (5/72, 8/95, 2/22, 6/64, and 8/100/1 on 36 targets). Unfortunately, he came out of Week 10 with a shoulder injury, costing him five weeks of action.
Philadelphia looked his way 31 times over his final five starts (including the postseason), leading to 25 catches for 232 yards and one touchdown with one winning game (5/58/1).
When the lights turned on for the 2023 season, Goedert promptly posted a zero game on one target in Week 1, followed by three dull showings (6/22, 5/41, and 2/25). His opportunity and output were trending higher over his next five matchups (25/322/2 on 33 targets), highlighted by two games (8/117/1 and 5/77/1).
A broken forearm in Week 9 led to an early exit and three missed starts. Goedert drove the bus home with a subpar finish over six contests (25/203/2 on 37 targets). He gained a career-low 9.7 yards per catch while averaging 5.9 targets.
Last season, after two games, Goedert only had seven catches for 69 yards on nine targets. The Saints had no answer for him in Week 3 (10/170 on 11 targets), followed by a steady showing (7/62). He left his third game after three snaps, leading to three missed weeks with a knee issue. An ankle issue cost him another four matchups.
Goedert had 35 catches for 410 yards and three touchdowns on 43 targets over his other nine games.
Fantasy Outlook: Goedert missed 22 games over the past five seasons, and he has never been an edge in scoring. His final 2024 stats over 14 games came to 59 catches for 711 yards and three touchdowns on 72 targets, which would have ranked 11th for tight ends if done in the regular season.
Goedert comes off the board as the 15th tight end in late June. There’s upside in his potential while also showcasing plenty of injury risk. He has a 70/800/5 season in him if Goedert can stay on the field for 17 games.
Other Options: Grant Calcaterra, Kyle Granson, Harrison Bryant
Philadelphia Eagles Kicker
Jake Elliott, PHI
From 2021 to 2023, Elliott had his most success kicking the ball. He made 90.9% of his 88 field goals while missing three of his 143 extra points. His leg played much better from 50 yards or more (15-for-17). Last season, only 77.8% of his 36 attempts went through the uprights, but six of his misses came from 50 yards or more (1-for-7). Elliot made 47 of his 48 extra points in 2024.
Philadelphia created only 36 field goals last season while scoring 54 touchdowns. Elliott slipped to 14th in fantasy scoring (149.10) for kickers.
Fantasy Outlook: Without success from long range, Elliott tends to fall short of the best kickers in the league in field goal tries. Additionally, the Eagles are a strong team near the goal line, resulting in a higher number of touchdowns. I view him as more of a matchup leg rather than a week-to-week start in fantasy leagues.
Philadelphia Eagles Defense
Philadelphia’s defense ranked 10th in rushing yards allowed (1,771). They allowed 4.3 yards per carry, with offenses averaging 25.5 runs per game. No runner gained more than 40 yards.
Their pass defense finished second in yards (3,266), with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. They gave up only 6.0 yards per pass attempt with a 62.2% completion rate. The Eagles had 41 sacks.