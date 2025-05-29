Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Considering Trade For Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith
Despite the Steelers’ ongoing uncertainty at the quarterback position, Pittsburgh appears intent on beefing up its arsenal—and Jonnu Smith is the latest name on their radar.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins have held trade discussions with the Steelers regarding the veteran tight end, who’s seeking a new contract heading into the final year of a deal that would pay him $4.8 million. The talks open the door for a potential reunion with current Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who previously coached Jonnu during three separate stints (2019, 2020, and 2023).
Jonnu Smith Fantasy Football Outlook
Coming off a resurgent campaign in Miami, Smith seized the opportunity created by injuries to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, erupting for career highs across the board—88 catches, 884 yards, and 111 targets—while matching a personal best with eight touchdowns. His late-season heater included eye-popping stat lines like 7/96/1, 6/101/2, and 10/113, fueling a TE4 finish in PPR formats with 223.4 points. At age 28, Smith proved he’s far from a fading asset.
From a fantasy perspective, however, a move to Pittsburgh introduces more volatility than upside. With Pat Freiermuth already in place and the Steelers seemingly employing a ground-and-pound approach—bolstered by the addition of Iowa State bruiser Kaleb Johnson and a healthy Jaylen Warren—the tight end target share could become dangerously diluted. And let’s be honest: unless Pittsburgh pulls off a miracle and lands Aaron Rodgers, there’s little reason to get excited about the passing volume in this offense.
Staying in Miami doesn’t guarantee sunshine either. If Hill and Waddle return to full health, Smith’s target ceiling plummets. Betting on a repeat top-five finish at the position after just one true breakout year feels like wishful thinking—especially at his current ADP of TE5 as we approach June. I'd rather take a chance on Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, or Evan Engram a bit later in the draft.
In redraft leagues, I’m pumping the brakes. There’s fantasy intrigue here, but until the dust settles, I'm fading Smith.