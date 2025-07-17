Pittsburgh Steelers And T.J. Watt Agree To Record-Breaking Contract Extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers and edge rusher T.J. Watt agreed to terms on a massive three-year extension. The deal is worth $123 million with $108 million guaranteed at a yearly rate of $41 million. The deal surpasses recent deals signed by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
With this massive deal, we can comfortably put any trade rumors to bed. He's going to be with the Steelers for the foreseeable future. While Watt is worthy of money he's making, the contract also makes him close to untradable. This deal will see him making more money on a yearly basis than Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. We expect him to be a key piece in the Pittsburgh defense for the remainder of his relevant NFL years.
Fantasy Football Impact
Watt has as much IDP upside as any player in the league. When healthy, he is the ultimate playmaker at linebacker who has defensive end eligibility on most IDP platforms. That eligibility makes him arguably the most valuable defensive player in fantasy football. He is a virtual lock for double-digit sacks every year barring injury and is a playmaking machine. Over the past two seasons, he's racked up 129 tackles, 30.5 sacks, and has had a hand in 15 fumbles on forces and recoveries.
When it comes to team defense, and other IDP options on the same field, Watt opens up things for everyone to make plays. The attention he draws creates lanes for everyone else to make plays, and his playmaking results in points for everyone else around.
In the past seven seasons, he has forced 33 fumbles and recorded over 100 sacks. With him on the field, quarterbacks are on the run and making mistakes, and that ball is bouncing around on the grass a lot. That results in interceptions, fumble recoveries, sacks, and touchdowns for other players that don't show up on his stat lines. Few players get more QB pressures and knock the ball loose more than Watt. This signing will assure this defense continues to thrive and hold value in both IDP and team defense leagues.