Puka Nacua, Adonai Mitchell Among Fantasy Football Week 4 Superlative Winners
Week 4 of the NFL season is in the books, and that means fantasy football managers everywhere are either setting their sights on winning a championship or already hoping the season ends.
But beyond the box scores and waiver wire moves, it’s always fun to take a step back and highlight the most memorable moments from the week. Each week, I hand out fantasy football superlatives to the players who stood out for one reason or another.
Think of it like high school yearbook superlatives, but highlighting the good and the bad. It’s a lighthearted way to celebrate the chaos, surprises and breakout performances that make fantasy football fun.
Week 4 had no shortage of storylines. So before we move on to Week 5, let’s hand out some well-earned recognition to the players who defined the second week of the fantasy football season.
Most Likely to Be Prom King - Puka Nacua, Ashton Jeanty
This superlative is awarded to the weekly MVP. In this week’s case, there are two. Nacua caught 13-of-15 targets for 170 yards and a touchdown. He finished as the Week 4 leading scorer with 36 PPR fantasy points. Jeanty broke out by posting a career-high 138 rushing yards on 21 attempts. He reached the end zone three times, twice of which were on touchdown receptions. The rookie recorded 33.5 PPR fantasy points and finished as the second-leading scorer on the week.
Most Likely to Get a Job Offer at RB U - Kenneth Gainwell
This award is given out to a backup who shines when a starter is hurt. Steelers starting running back Jaylen Warren was ruled out early Sunday morning with a knee injury. The news made Gainwell the de facto RB1, as rookie Kaleb Johnson has virtually been in the dog house all season for a few miscues he has made. The former Eagle commanded a career-high 25 touches and netted 134 total yards. He rushed for two scores on the ground, going off for 31.4 fantasy points. Gainwell made my list of early Week 5 waiver wire adds for his performance, although Pittsburgh has a Week 5 bye.
Most Likely to Ace the Test Without Studying - DK Metcalf
This award goes to a player who performed well despite many expecting otherwise. Metcalf was listed on many fantasy football experts’ sit lists. In their defense, I understand why. The Steelers' wide receiver was coming off back-to-back games with three receptions for totals of 32 yards or less. He was bailed out by touchdown receptions in those weeks, which saved his fantasy performance. Still, that type of volume and production didn’t reflect the explosiveness he has. That, coupled with a very tough matchup against the Vikings, caused many fantasy managers to sit the star. He ended up having his best game as a Steeler, catching all five of his targets for 125 yards and a TD. He scored 23.6 fantasy points.
Most Likely to Sink the Group Project - Adonai Mitchell
This award goes to a player who almost single-handedly sabotaged their team. Mitchell caught four passes for a career-high 96 yards in a 27-20 loss to the Rams. However, he had two blunders that essentially cost the Colts a win, pushing them to 4-0. The second-year wide receiver was one yard away from polishing off an impressive, 76-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter that would've given the Colts a 16-13 lead. Instead, Mitchell fumbled the ball out of the back of the endzone while attempting to celebrate. He later wiped another touchdown off the board, scored by Jonathan Taylor, because of a holding penalty.