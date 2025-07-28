Puka Nacua, Davante Adams See ADP Slip Amidst Matthew Stafford Injury
Training camps are just getting started, but the Los Angeles Rams are already without their starting quarterback. Matthew Stafford is once again dealing with back issues and is listed as week-to-week. We do not know the extent of the injury, but we can't rule out anything. There is a chance he's back on the field in the first half of August, or he could end up on the PUP list, missing the first month of the season. The good news for the Rams is that they signed Jimmy Garoppolo to back up Stafford, who they view as a starting-caliber quarterback.
Their head coach, Sean McVay, has confidence in Jimmy G:
“I think Jimmy Garoppolo is a starting quarterback,” McVay said. “Obviously, we feel so fortunate to have somebody like Matthew leading the way, but Jimmy’s done a great job. I think he’s shown good command the first couple days. I’ve always thought he was a high-caliber player.”
Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has coached Garoppolo before and also believes the offense will be fine with him under center:
“I mean, he’s a proven, very good quarterback in this league,” LaFleur said. “Obviously I have a huge history with him. I’ve always loved Jimmy as a person. I’ve always loved his game and respected his game. Now going into year two, he knows this locker room and the guys don’t blink when he’s out there because he has command of that huddle. The coolest part, and I’ve been on record saying this, he’s got Matthew’s back at a level that is so awesome. He wants Matthew to be out here in the worst way, just like we all do. Until then, he’s just going to do what Jimmy does.”
The Rams coaching staff is clearly comfortable with Garoppolo if Stafford is forced to miss time. This is why smart teams invest in high-caliber backup quarterbacks.
Matthew Stafford Injury Fantasy Football Impact
WRs Puka Nacu & Davante Adams
The absence of Stafford wouldn't necessarily impact one of these top wideouts more than the other. At least not that we can predict right now. However, we could simply see both wideouts impacted by a decrease in both passing volume and passing efficiency. As of now, we wouldn't change how you are drafting either player. If we get closer to the season and it looks like Stafford is going to miss regular-season games, we will re-evaluate this situation in terms of the supporting cast.
RB Kyren Williams
With a potential decrease in passing volume comes a potential increase in rushing volume. Williams could see more volume if the team turns to Jimmy G. Garoppolo could also throw the ball more to Williams. He's more of a dink and dunk quarterback, which could give Williams more PPR value.
QB Matthew Stafford
If you are still drafting Stafford, you obviously have to pair him with another viable quarterback. You have to go into the season assuming you won't have him for the foreseeable future until you hear something different. It is best to proceed with caution in a situation like this. As far as Garoppolo goes, there is no need to draft him unless you are desperate in a Superflex league.