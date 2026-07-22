Puka Nacua's Fantasy Football Stock Falls Amid Ongoing Legal Uncertainty

Fantasy football managers may need to rethink where they're drafting Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

According to a new report, a newly released image that allegedly shows a bite mark on a woman has surfaced as part of an ongoing legal case involving the Rams star. While the lawsuit itself has been public for some time, the emergence of the reported photograph has brought renewed attention to the allegations and introduced another layer of uncertainty surrounding one of fantasy football's top receivers.

🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨



The attorney for the woman suing #Rams star WR Puka Nacua has released a photo showing what she alleges is a bite mark on her shoulder from a New Year’s Eve incident.



According to the lawsuit, the woman filed a police report the following day.



THE NEW PHOTO: pic.twitter.com/4vHKvXHAHX — MLFootball (@MLFootball) July 21, 2026

As of now, neither the NFL nor the Rams has announced any disciplinary action, but the situation is one that fantasy managers can no longer afford to ignore.

Uncertainty Is the Biggest Risk

Fantasy football is all about managing risk. Even if Nacua remains one of the NFL's most talented wide receivers, uncertainty surrounding his availability could have a significant impact on his draft value.

If the NFL ultimately determines that discipline under its Personal Conduct Policy is warranted, a suspension could sideline Nacua for multiple games. The Rams could also impose their own team-related discipline, though no such action has been announced.

In fantasy football, missed games often matter just as much as talent.

Drafting Nacua Now Comes With More Questions

Before this latest development, Nacua was widely viewed as one of the first wide receivers selected in fantasy drafts.

Now, managers must weigh his elite production against the possibility that he could miss time if the league takes action.

Until there is more clarity, selecting Nacua early in drafts carries more risk than it did just a few days ago.

For some fantasy managers, that uncertainty alone may be enough to move other elite receivers ahead of him on draft boards.

Don't Overreact—But Don't Ignore It Either

It's important to remember that the legal proceedings are ongoing, and the allegations have not been resolved in court. The release of the reported photograph does not, by itself, determine the outcome of the case or guarantee that the NFL will issue any discipline.

However, fantasy football is about projecting future availability as much as future production.

Managers don't need to remove Nacua from their draft boards entirely, but they should factor the uncertainty into his overall value until more information becomes available from the league, the Rams, or the legal process.

With draft season approaching, this is a developing situation worth monitoring closely. If Nacua avoids discipline, he still has the talent to finish among the league's elite fantasy receivers. But if a suspension or other action follows, his fantasy value could fall significantly, making him one of the riskiest high-end picks on the board.

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