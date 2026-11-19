The NFL has suspended Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua for three games for violating the league's personal conduct policy after a string of alleged problematic actions during the offseason. Nacua is currently on IR and is allowed to serve his suspension while injured. He will be eligible for reinstatement on December 14.

ESPN sources: NFL is suspending Rams standout WR Puka Nacua three games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension is effective immediately and he is eligible for reinstatement Monday Dec. 14. Players may serve suspensions while on injured reserve, which… pic.twitter.com/03gOflineW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2026

Fantasy Impact

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

This is incredible news for Nacua fantasy owners and a terrible look for the NFL. No one is buying the idea that it's just a happy coincidence that the league arbitrarily came to the decision to suspend Nacua now while he's on IR rather than at any other point this season.

The NFL found enough to believe he deserved a suspension for allegedly assaulting a female and making antisemitic comments. Who knows? Maybe Nacua is on Roger Goodell's fantasy team, because that's more believable than the idea that the league takes these issues seriously and just happened to suspend him now. Nevertheless, this does work out fantastically for fantasy owners, because he will be eligible to return to action once he's eligible to come off IR, as we had planned. So nothing really changes.

WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Adams owners might be the only losers in all of this. Had Nacua been suspended when he was active, he would have had three more games as the top wide receiver in Los Angeles. In the two games Adams played this season with Nacua inactive, he caught 15 of 23 targets for 332 yards and two touchdowns. He could have league-winning upside throughout the fantasy playoffs.

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Not losing your top wide receiver is always good news for a quarterback. It's a huge boost for Stafford that he will have Nacua out there for the fantasy playoffs as long as he is healthy and able to get out there. Stafford could also have league-winning upside in the playoffs this season if he plays at an MVP level with his full stable of weapons finally healthy.

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