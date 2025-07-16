Raiders Rookie Ashton Jeanty Could Be Fantasy Football's Top Running Back In 2025
Ashton Jeanty arrives in Las Vegas with eye-popping college production and a skill set that screams fantasy football upside. With over 2,600 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns last season at Boise State, Jeanty is primed for a massive role in the Raiders' backfield as a potential breakout RB1 in 2025.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
The Broncos featured Jeanty as their change-of-pace running back during his freshman season, giving him only two starts over 14 games. He gained 976 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 14 catches. Over the following two years, his production improved each season, highlighted by 397 touches in 2024 and exceptional success running the ball.
Jeanty led the nation in two rushing categories (rushing attempts – 374 and rushing yards – 2,601) last season while finishing second in rushing touchdowns (29 – 32 TDs by QB Bryson Daily). He gained an impressive 7.0 yards per carry. The previous year, he was more active catching the ball (43/569/5 – 13.2 yards per catch). Jeanty gained over 100 yards rushing in every game in 2024 while reaching the 200 combined-yard plateau in seven matchups.
With the ball in his hands, Jeanty is the definition of a “Pinball Wizard.” He bounces off defenders in the trash at the line of scrimmage with an uncanny knack for balance and leverage. His vision sets him apart from the running back pool while offering the acceleration, quickness, and speed to turn a small crease into back-breaking plays.
Jeanty runs with a low-rider profile that plays well at the goal line. He knows how to set up defenders and is willing to lead with his shoulder to bounce off possible tacklers. His running tempo varies to lull defensive players into a sense of a winning angle, but Jeanty’s slide-to-go move buys him daylight to make explosive plays.
Ashton Jeanty 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
He brings close to 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash while offering a workhorse profile on all three downs. Pete Carroll hopes Jeanty develops into some version of Marshawn Lynch, who was a key part of his Super Bowl runs. He ranks fourth at running back in this Summer for a team that desperately needs firepower out of their backfield.
Jeanty should have over 300 touches this year, with an excellent chance of catching 50 balls. If he stays upright for 17 games, his opportunity could be the best in the NFL at the running back position. The trick is to secure impact touchdowns to help push higher up the running back rankings.