Raiders Rookie WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Fantasy Outlook For 2025
There are plenty of new faces in the Las Vegas Raiders receiving corps, including rookie Dont’e Thornton Jr. The Raiders selected Thornton in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and the Tennessee product went on to post an impressive performance throughout the team’s offseason program.
The receiver earned reps with the starters during Las Vegas’ preseason games and was productive with his looks, hauling in a touchdown during the preseason finale versus the Arizona Cardinals. Leading up to the start of the 2025 season, Thornton has emerged as a sleeper candidate in fantasy as he finds his footing in the offense.
In college, Thornton racked up 26 catches for 541 receiving yards and three touchdowns over two seasons at Oregon. He followed that up with 39 receptions for 885 yards and seven touchdowns between the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.
Now entering his rookie season, he could wind up finishing the year as one of the top rookie receivers in fantasy football.
Dont’e Thornton Jr. Fantasy Outlook In 2025
The Raiders offense is searching for contributions alongside Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers in the passing game. Geno Smith has a plethora of weapons on the perimeter, but there’s questions to be answered, questions that Thornton could be the answer to.
He’s slated to start the season as the team’s WR4 behind Meyers, Tre Tucker and Amari Cooper, but brings a difference-making combination of size and speed that none of the others offer. Early on, Cooper and Tucker will likely take touches away, but the rookie wideout will be featured regularly in rotation.
At 6-foot-5, 205 pounds with 4.30 40-yard dash speed, Thornton will almost certainly see looks from Smith over the top and could emerge as a week-to-week candidate to fill a FLEX spot in the starting lineup.
In his lone season at Tennessee, Thornton averaged 25.4 yards per reception, leading the SEC. He's undoubtedly one of the Raiders' best all-around athletes and could generate significant points with chunk plays in Las Vegas' passing attack.
Thornton will start the season as an under-the-radar stash candidate and could break out any given week, considering his immense upside.
He is currently ranked as the WR91 with an Average Draft Position (ADP) of 224, according to FantasyPros data.