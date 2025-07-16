Why Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers Is A Fantasy Football Sleeper Again In 2025
Jakobi Meyers quietly delivered one of his most productive seasons yet in 2024, setting career highs in receptions (87), receiving yards (1,027), and targets (129) despite limited fanfare. As the Las Vegas Raiders stabilize their quarterback situation, Meyers’ consistency and red-zone involvement make him a valuable WR3 target in PPR fantasy formats heading into 2025.
Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders
In 2022, Meyers missed three games with a concussion and a shoulder injury. Over his first six starts, he delivered three WR1 outcomes (9/95, 7/111/1, and 9/60/1). Unfortunately, Meyers produced five dull games (5/42, 4/52, 3/62, 3/22, and 2/47) over the next seven weeks. His season ended with a touchdown in his final three matchups (6/83/1, 6/49/1, and 3/32/1).
The scoring output (10 touchdowns) for Meyers reached an elite level in 2023. His receiving yards finished in a tight range over the previous three years (866, 804, and 807). He averaged 4.7 catches from 2021 to 2023.
Meyers failed to gain over 85 yards in all 16 games while scoring more than 20.00 fantasy points (PPR) in three matchups (29.10, 20.50, and 20.10). The Raiders gave him double-digit targets in four of his first seven contests but five targets or fewer in seven other games. He missed Week 2 with a concussion.
Despite the regression in wide receiver chances last season, Meyers reached a new top in catches (87), receiving yards (1,027), and targets (129) while missing two games. The Raiders gave him nine targets or more in 10 of his final 13 starts, while delivering a 17.00 fantasy floor in six matchups (7/62/1, 6/52/1, 8/105, 10/121, 5/61/1, and 9/123/1). Meyers ranked 19th in wide receiver scoring (218.00) in PPR formats.
Jakobi Meyers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
The fantasy market doesn’t view Meyers as a star player, but he brings a consistency factor to fantasy teams. In the early draft season, Meyers ranks 40th at wide receiver. The Raiders’ quarterback position should be more stable this year, giving Meyers a similar opportunity, even with more runs expected. My starting point is 75 catches for 900 yards with five scores, making him a mid-tier WR3.