Rams Wide Receiver Puka Nacua Could Face Suspension That Fantasy Owners Need To Prepare For

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has had a tumultuous offseason to say the least. After already going viral in multiple videos this offseason, where he was allegedly drunk in public, there are now more serious allegations brought up against him by an alleged victim who has filed a temporary restraining order against him after multiple incidents on New Year's Eve on January 31, 2025.

Nacua is being accused of yelling antisemitic comments and biting both the alleged victim and her friend. She claims that antisemitic comments were "first act in what became an escalating course of rude or vulgar, threatening, violent, and harassing conduct," according to TMZ. TMZ continued stating, "She says Puka, out of nowhere, 'dropped his head into [her] girlfriend's lap and crotch area and bit her thumb so forcefully that she screamed in acute pain'... before turning to her and biting her left shoulder and breaking skin, leaving a circular imprint of his teeth."

Nacua's attorney, Levi McCathern, has denied all the allegations and brushed this whole situation off as a shakedown and horseplay. However, the alleged victim's lawyer, Joseph Kar has responded to McCathern's comments.

"This is not in any way a 'horseplay' event and Mr. Nacua and crisis management team will not deny there was an attack involving Mr. Nacua's lips, mouth, and teeth gnashing down on Ms. Atiabi's shoulder in a violent and provocative manner, and then passing out cold," Kar said. "Nor is there any truth to Mr. McCathern's assertion that this is a 'shakedown' since it was his office and staff that invited us to the mediation, agreed to pay for half, and flew from Texas to attend on March 11, 2026."

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🚨 EXCLUSIVE: A woman in Los Angeles claims Puka Nacua made an antisemitic comment, and later bit her so hard he broke her skin ... allegations the Rams superstar says are total BS.



Details: https://t.co/Fk3ZL72U1h pic.twitter.com/bsTskv2avq — TMZ (@TMZ) March 24, 2026

Potential Suspension

When you combine these allegations with his incident this past season with him being accused of doing an antisemitic touchdown celebration after encouragement from a social media influencer, it could be enough for the NFL to slap him with a potential suspension.

Depending on how this situation plays out over the next few months, he could be facing a suspension of anywhere from one to six games. It's also possible that he doesn't face a suspension at all. We wouldn't expect him to get more than the six games Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was punished with last season.

If Nacua is forced to miss a portion of the season, it could have a massive impact on fantasy owners. All we can do is wait and see how things play out. There is even a chance that he could face a suspension in 2027 rather than 2026, similar to the delay we saw with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, due to the NFL's policy of letting court cases play out before making a ruling, so as not to impact the court proceedings in any way.

Fantasy Impact

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

There is no indication of any sort of suspension being on the horizon, but it is something fantasy owners should consider. The NFL does not take things that could be considered bigoted or violent lightly. Fantasy owners who have already invested in Nacua should have a backup plan and be prepared to potentially be without him for a portion of the season.

WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

If Nacua does miss time, Adams would step in as a must-start fantasy option if he wasn't already. We would expect a significant boost in volume, raising Adams to a potential WR1 level during Nacua's absence. In the game Nacua missed in 2025, Adams saw eight targets and caught three touchdown passes. The next man up in the WR2 role would likely be Jordan Whittington.

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