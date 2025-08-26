Rashee Rice Vs. Xavier Worthy: Which Chiefs WR Has More Value In Fantasy Football?
Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy have both seen wild swings in their ADPs this summer. This is due to Rice's looming suspension. With each report that comes out regarding a potential suspension length or date, their ADPs have seen big jumps and drops. Now we have to decide which one of these two wideouts has more value at their current ADP.
Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
ADP: WR23 Overall Avg: 55.3
The Case For Worthy
The biggest case for Worthy is the fact that Rice could miss an extended portion of this season. Depending on how many games Rice misses and when he misses them, it could drastically change Worthy's value. He showed us down the stretch last season that he was capable of being a valuable fantasy asset if he's the WR1 in Kansas City. That momentum carried right through the playoffs. If he takes a step in his second year, then he could be a league-winning type receiver in 2025.
The Case Against Worthy
Rice is simply the superior player and will be the WR1 when he is on the field. We have no idea how many games Rice is going to miss. While Rice is bogged down by uncertainty, his uncertainty also applies to Worthy. If Rice misses three games in October, you are going to regret paying more for Worthy and getting a significantly less valuable receiver. That's not to say that he can't also be fantasy relevant, but he will not outperform Rice, and he'll likely be inconsistent on a weekly basis.
Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
ADP: WR26 Overall Avg: 60.2
The Case For Rice
Rice is the vastly superior football player of the two and comes at a cheaper price. Before it was announced that his court case had been settled, he was being drafted as a fringe WR1. In his three games before getting injured last season, he totaled 24 receptions on 29 targets for 288 yards and two touchdowns. That's a small sample size, but it's who he is as a talent. As a rookie, he exploded in the back half of the season and totaled 79 catches for 938 yards and seven TDs. Comparably, Worthy finished with a line of 59-638-6 last year on just four fewer targets.
The Case Against Rice
There is a chance this suspension is lengthy and could come at a terrible time. It doesn't seem likely, but a double-digit game suspension isn't out of the realm of possibilities. Being that his hearing is scheduled until September 30, he could miss extremely important fantasy weeks. Outside of the suspension concerns, he's a fringe WR1 when healthy.
The Verdict: Rashee Rice Vs. Xavier Worthy
I am still rolling with Rice. You can't pass up on the better talent, who can also be had at a cheaper price. Rice is a special player, and Worthy is a good player who can thrive with the volume. Nevertheless, if you told me right now that Rice is going to miss six games in October and early November, I'm still taking Rice. That's about what I'm anticipating. If it's less, he's an even better value, and if it's significantly longer than I'll live with my decision.