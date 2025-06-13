Fantasy Sports

Rashod Bateman Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football

Rashod Bateman is an underrated breakout candidate for 2024, showing big-play upside and red-zone potential despite limited volume in Baltimore’s offense.

Shawn Childs

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) catches a touchdown pass in front of New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) catches a touchdown pass in front of New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Rashod Bateman’s fantasy journey has been a rollercoaster of injuries, inconsistency, and flashes of untapped potential. After a promising finish to 2024 filled with explosive plays and red-zone production, Bateman enters 2025 as a sneaky value pick with WR3 upside at a WR6 draft price.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

Bateman missed the first five games in his rookie season with a groin issue. He finished the season with WR2 snaps for the Baltimore Ravens. His best value came in six starts (3/80, 5/52, 6/80, 7/103, 4/26/1, and 7/58) while averaging 5.7 targets per game.

In 2022, the fantasy world had high hopes for him after Marquise Brown was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. After two progression games (2/59/1 and 4/108/1), Bateman finished the season with only nine more catches for 118 yards due to a left sprained foot that required surgery in early November.

At no point in 2023 did Bateman showcase his previous talent in college. He had more than three catches in only one game, averaging 3.5 targets. After his first 34 games, Bateman has 93 catches for 1,167 yards and four touchdowns on 152 targets.

Last season, Bateman started to show his draft talent. Baltimore used him in the deep passing game (16.8 yards per catch, 11 catches of 20 yards or more, and four catches over 40 yards). He scored nine touchdowns plus two more in the playoffs.

His best fantasy value came in five games (4/121/1, 6/54/1, 3/80/2, 5/76/1, and 4/66/1). Bateman only had two games with more than four catches, and the Ravens gave him five targets or fewer in 16 of his 19 matchups, putting a premium on his scoring to earn playable fantasy value.

Rashod Bateman Fantasy Football Outlook

Bateman would have much more fantasy value on a different team with many more passing attempts. I like his ability to get open in the middle of the field in the red zone, along with his value in the deep passing game. I don’t believe last year was a fluke, and his draft price point should be favorable (WR6). Next step: 60 catches for 800 yards and about seven touchdowns, suggesting a buying opportunity.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL