Rashod Bateman Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Rashod Bateman’s fantasy journey has been a rollercoaster of injuries, inconsistency, and flashes of untapped potential. After a promising finish to 2024 filled with explosive plays and red-zone production, Bateman enters 2025 as a sneaky value pick with WR3 upside at a WR6 draft price.
Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens
Bateman missed the first five games in his rookie season with a groin issue. He finished the season with WR2 snaps for the Baltimore Ravens. His best value came in six starts (3/80, 5/52, 6/80, 7/103, 4/26/1, and 7/58) while averaging 5.7 targets per game.
In 2022, the fantasy world had high hopes for him after Marquise Brown was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. After two progression games (2/59/1 and 4/108/1), Bateman finished the season with only nine more catches for 118 yards due to a left sprained foot that required surgery in early November.
At no point in 2023 did Bateman showcase his previous talent in college. He had more than three catches in only one game, averaging 3.5 targets. After his first 34 games, Bateman has 93 catches for 1,167 yards and four touchdowns on 152 targets.
Last season, Bateman started to show his draft talent. Baltimore used him in the deep passing game (16.8 yards per catch, 11 catches of 20 yards or more, and four catches over 40 yards). He scored nine touchdowns plus two more in the playoffs.
His best fantasy value came in five games (4/121/1, 6/54/1, 3/80/2, 5/76/1, and 4/66/1). Bateman only had two games with more than four catches, and the Ravens gave him five targets or fewer in 16 of his 19 matchups, putting a premium on his scoring to earn playable fantasy value.
Rashod Bateman Fantasy Football Outlook
Bateman would have much more fantasy value on a different team with many more passing attempts. I like his ability to get open in the middle of the field in the red zone, along with his value in the deep passing game. I don’t believe last year was a fluke, and his draft price point should be favorable (WR6). Next step: 60 catches for 800 yards and about seven touchdowns, suggesting a buying opportunity.