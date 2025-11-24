Fantasy Sports

Ravens vs. Bengals and Other Week 13 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football

High point totals mean opportunity, and several key matchups stand out as potential fantasy goldmines in Week 13.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) flexes after making a first down catch in the red zone in the second quarter of the NFL football game between Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 2, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Week 13 of the NFL season is upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.  

While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers. 

This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice. 

*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook

Chiefs @ Cowboys (O/U: 51.5)

This Week 12 matchup is the projected highest-scoring game as it has shootout written all over it. Patrick Mahomes is a must-start every week, while Dak Prescott is a strong QB1 play at home in a projected back-and-forth affair. Javonte Williams has a tough matchup but offers steady RB2 value. Kareem Hunt is a viable flex, especially if Isiah Pacheco misses another game. At receiver, Rashee Rice and Ceedee Lamb are must-starts with elite volume, and George Pickens joins them thanks to his weekly big-play potential. Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown are deeper-league flex options in a high-tempo environment. Travis Kelce is, as always, a locked-in TE1 with upside in what should be a fireworks-filled matchup. Jake Ferguson is also a starter with his red zone usage. 

Quarterbacks:

Patrick Mahomes - Must Start 

Dak Prescott - Start 

Running Backs:

Javonte Williams - Start 

Kareem Hunt - Flex

Brashard Smith - Bench

Isiah Pacheco (Q) - Bench

Wide Receivers:

Rashee Rice - Must Start 

Ceedee Lamb - Must Start 

George Pickens - Must Start 

Xavier Worthy - Flex 

Hollywood Brown - Flex 

Tight Ends:

Travis Kelce - Start 

Jake Ferguson - Start 

Bengals @ Ravens (O/U: 51.5)

This AFC North showdown should deliver plenty of fantasy scoring, primarily through the air with Joe Burrow’s potential return from injury. Lamar Jackson remains a must-start with elite dual-threat upside despite his recent struggles, and Burrow (if active) is a strong QB2 option in a projected high-volume passing script. Derrick Henry is also locked into lineups and should see heavy work, while Chase Brown holds RB2 value as Cincinnati leans on him for early-down usage. At receiver, Ja’Marr Chase is an automatic start in his return from suspension, and Zay Flowers is a reliable WR2. Andrei Iosivas is also a deeper-league dart throw with Tee Higgins out with a concussion. Mark Andrews is a top TE play, while Noah Fant and Isaiah Likely should be avoided in most formats.

Quarterbacks:

Lamar Jackson - Must Start 

Joe Burrow (Q) - Start 

Running Backs:

Derrick Henry - Must Start 

Chase Brown - Start 

Justice Hill - Sit 

Wide Receivers:

Ja’Marr Chase - Must Start 

Zay Flowers - Start 

Andrei Iosivas - Deeper League Play 

Rashod Bateman - Bench 

DeAndre Hopkins - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Mark Andrews - Start 

Noah Fant - Bench 

Isaiah Likely - Sit 

Packers @ Lions (O/U: 49.5)

This Week 12 NFC North matchup should offer steady fantasy production on both sides, both through the air and on the ground. Jordan Love is a solid start with some of his playmakers coming back, while Jared Goff is also a reliable start at home. Jahmyr Gibbs is a must-start, and Josh Jacobs (or Emanuel Wilson if Jacobs sits) provides strong RB2 value. David Montgomery is more of a flex option but still carries touchdown upside. Amon-Ra St. Brown is locked into lineups, while Jameson Williams, Jayden Reed (if active), Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs all offer flex-level appeal in what could become a wide-open contest. Tight ends can be avoided this week, with neither Luke Musgrave nor Brock Wright offering consistent fantasy value.

Quarterbacks:

Jordan Love - Start

Jared Goff - Start 

Running Backs:

Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start  

Josh Jacobs (Q)/Emanuel Wilson - Start

David Montgomery - Flex 

Wide Receivers:

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Start 

Jameson Williams - Flex 

Jayden Reed (Q) - Flex 

Christian Watson - Flex

Romeo Doubs - Flex

Matthew Golden (Q) - Bench

Tight Ends:

Luke Musgrave - Bench 

Brock Wright - Bench 

Bills @ Steelers (O/U: 47.5)

This Week 12 matchup has sneaky high-scoring upside. Josh Allen is a must-start despite recent struggles. Pittsburgh’s QB situation is a stay-away, whether it’s Aaron Rodgers or Mason Rudolph. James Cook is an auto-start, while Jaylen Warren remains the preferred Pittsburgh back thanks to his efficiency and pass-game involvement. Kenneth Gainwell is a deeper-league flex. In the passing game, DK Metcalf and Khalil Shakir are both strong plays, with Keon Coleman and Calvin Austin better left on the bench. At tight end, Dalton Kincaid (if active) or Dawson Knox is startable, while Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth can be avoided.

Quarterbacks:

Josh Allen - Must Start 

Aaron Rodgers (Q)/Mason Rudolph - Sit 

Running Backs:

James Cook - Must Start 

Jaylen Warren - Start 

Kenneth Gainwell - Flex 

Wide Receivers:

DK Metcalf - Start 

Khalil Shakir - Start 

Keon Coleman - Bench

Calvin Austin III - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Dalton Kincaid (Q)/Dawson Knox - Start

Jonnu Smith - Bench 

Pat Freiermuth - Bench   

Giants @ Patriots (O/U: 46.5)

This Week 12 matchup may not be the highest-scoring game on the slate, but there’s still solid fantasy value in the right spots. Drake Maye is a must-start, while Jaxson Dart (if active) or Jameis Winston offers QB2 appeal despite the tough matchup. TreVeyon Henderson and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are both startable as volume-driven RB2 options, while Rhamondre Stevenson and Devin Singletary are better left on the bench. In the passing game, Wan’Dale Robinson and Stefon Diggs are the top plays, each with strong target floors. Kayshon Boutee and Darius Slayton remain deeper-league flex options. At tight end, both Hunter Henry and Theo Johnson are playable, especially in a game that could funnel targets to the middle of the field.

Quarterbacks:

Drake Maye - Must Start 

Jaxson Dart (Q)/Jameis Winston - Start 

Running Backs:

TreVeyon Henderson - Start

Tyrone Tracy Jr. - Start

Rhamondre Stevenson - Bench

Devin Singletary - Bench

Wide Receivers:

Wan’Dale Robinson - Start 

Stefon Diggs - Start 

Kayshon Boutee - Flex 

Darius Slayton - Flex

DeMario Douglas - Bench

Mack Hollins - Bench   

Tight Ends:

Hunter Henry - Start 

Theo Johnson - Start 

