Ravens vs. Bengals and Other Week 13 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football
Week 13 of the NFL season is upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.
While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers.
This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice.
*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook*
Chiefs @ Cowboys (O/U: 51.5)
This Week 12 matchup is the projected highest-scoring game as it has shootout written all over it. Patrick Mahomes is a must-start every week, while Dak Prescott is a strong QB1 play at home in a projected back-and-forth affair. Javonte Williams has a tough matchup but offers steady RB2 value. Kareem Hunt is a viable flex, especially if Isiah Pacheco misses another game. At receiver, Rashee Rice and Ceedee Lamb are must-starts with elite volume, and George Pickens joins them thanks to his weekly big-play potential. Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown are deeper-league flex options in a high-tempo environment. Travis Kelce is, as always, a locked-in TE1 with upside in what should be a fireworks-filled matchup. Jake Ferguson is also a starter with his red zone usage.
Quarterbacks:
Patrick Mahomes - Must Start
Dak Prescott - Start
Running Backs:
Javonte Williams - Start
Kareem Hunt - Flex
Brashard Smith - Bench
Isiah Pacheco (Q) - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Rashee Rice - Must Start
Ceedee Lamb - Must Start
George Pickens - Must Start
Xavier Worthy - Flex
Hollywood Brown - Flex
Tight Ends:
Travis Kelce - Start
Jake Ferguson - Start
Bengals @ Ravens (O/U: 51.5)
This AFC North showdown should deliver plenty of fantasy scoring, primarily through the air with Joe Burrow’s potential return from injury. Lamar Jackson remains a must-start with elite dual-threat upside despite his recent struggles, and Burrow (if active) is a strong QB2 option in a projected high-volume passing script. Derrick Henry is also locked into lineups and should see heavy work, while Chase Brown holds RB2 value as Cincinnati leans on him for early-down usage. At receiver, Ja’Marr Chase is an automatic start in his return from suspension, and Zay Flowers is a reliable WR2. Andrei Iosivas is also a deeper-league dart throw with Tee Higgins out with a concussion. Mark Andrews is a top TE play, while Noah Fant and Isaiah Likely should be avoided in most formats.
Quarterbacks:
Lamar Jackson - Must Start
Joe Burrow (Q) - Start
Running Backs:
Derrick Henry - Must Start
Chase Brown - Start
Justice Hill - Sit
Wide Receivers:
Ja’Marr Chase - Must Start
Zay Flowers - Start
Andrei Iosivas - Deeper League Play
Rashod Bateman - Bench
DeAndre Hopkins - Bench
Tight Ends:
Mark Andrews - Start
Noah Fant - Bench
Isaiah Likely - Sit
Packers @ Lions (O/U: 49.5)
This Week 12 NFC North matchup should offer steady fantasy production on both sides, both through the air and on the ground. Jordan Love is a solid start with some of his playmakers coming back, while Jared Goff is also a reliable start at home. Jahmyr Gibbs is a must-start, and Josh Jacobs (or Emanuel Wilson if Jacobs sits) provides strong RB2 value. David Montgomery is more of a flex option but still carries touchdown upside. Amon-Ra St. Brown is locked into lineups, while Jameson Williams, Jayden Reed (if active), Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs all offer flex-level appeal in what could become a wide-open contest. Tight ends can be avoided this week, with neither Luke Musgrave nor Brock Wright offering consistent fantasy value.
Quarterbacks:
Jordan Love - Start
Jared Goff - Start
Running Backs:
Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start
Josh Jacobs (Q)/Emanuel Wilson - Start
David Montgomery - Flex
Wide Receivers:
Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Start
Jameson Williams - Flex
Jayden Reed (Q) - Flex
Christian Watson - Flex
Romeo Doubs - Flex
Matthew Golden (Q) - Bench
Tight Ends:
Luke Musgrave - Bench
Brock Wright - Bench
Bills @ Steelers (O/U: 47.5)
This Week 12 matchup has sneaky high-scoring upside. Josh Allen is a must-start despite recent struggles. Pittsburgh’s QB situation is a stay-away, whether it’s Aaron Rodgers or Mason Rudolph. James Cook is an auto-start, while Jaylen Warren remains the preferred Pittsburgh back thanks to his efficiency and pass-game involvement. Kenneth Gainwell is a deeper-league flex. In the passing game, DK Metcalf and Khalil Shakir are both strong plays, with Keon Coleman and Calvin Austin better left on the bench. At tight end, Dalton Kincaid (if active) or Dawson Knox is startable, while Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth can be avoided.
Quarterbacks:
Josh Allen - Must Start
Aaron Rodgers (Q)/Mason Rudolph - Sit
Running Backs:
James Cook - Must Start
Jaylen Warren - Start
Kenneth Gainwell - Flex
Wide Receivers:
DK Metcalf - Start
Khalil Shakir - Start
Keon Coleman - Bench
Calvin Austin III - Bench
Tight Ends:
Dalton Kincaid (Q)/Dawson Knox - Start
Jonnu Smith - Bench
Pat Freiermuth - Bench
Giants @ Patriots (O/U: 46.5)
This Week 12 matchup may not be the highest-scoring game on the slate, but there’s still solid fantasy value in the right spots. Drake Maye is a must-start, while Jaxson Dart (if active) or Jameis Winston offers QB2 appeal despite the tough matchup. TreVeyon Henderson and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are both startable as volume-driven RB2 options, while Rhamondre Stevenson and Devin Singletary are better left on the bench. In the passing game, Wan’Dale Robinson and Stefon Diggs are the top plays, each with strong target floors. Kayshon Boutee and Darius Slayton remain deeper-league flex options. At tight end, both Hunter Henry and Theo Johnson are playable, especially in a game that could funnel targets to the middle of the field.
Quarterbacks:
Drake Maye - Must Start
Jaxson Dart (Q)/Jameis Winston - Start
Running Backs:
TreVeyon Henderson - Start
Tyrone Tracy Jr. - Start
Rhamondre Stevenson - Bench
Devin Singletary - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Wan’Dale Robinson - Start
Stefon Diggs - Start
Kayshon Boutee - Flex
Darius Slayton - Flex
DeMario Douglas - Bench
Mack Hollins - Bench
Tight Ends:
Hunter Henry - Start
Theo Johnson - Start