RJ Harvey And Zay Flowers Headline Our Boom-Or-Bust Fantasy Football Options For Week 3

There are players you look at each week and think, "This can go really good or really badly." That's what happens when you are dealing with high-ceiling, low-floor players. We call these kinds of players boom-or-bust. These are the top boom-or-bust fantasy football options for Week 3.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes has played great coming off a torn ACL and has a great matchup against the Miami Dolphins. However, we are concerned he won't throw the ball enough in this game.

The matchup is set up perfectly for the Chiefs' passing attack. Miami cannot stop tight ends or short passes to receivers at all. The concern is that they also can't stop the run or score. This game could get out of hand quickly, and the Chiefs can win this game by just running the ball. Especially with the East Coast getting slammed by terrible weather this weekend.

RB RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

Harvey is generally a boom-or-bust player to begin with. He sees limited touches and relies on big plays in the passing game and touchdowns to provide fantasy production. This week, he could be even more volatile than usual.

While he is expected to get back on the field this week, he's returning from a hamstring injury that cost him just one week. That is a quick return from a soft-tissue injury. The Broncos also have a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams defense.

WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Speaking of hamstring injuries, this situation is an absolute mess. We have all seen what Flowers is capable of, and we all saw how productive he was in the first half of Week 1 before injuring his hamstring. There is no doubt the upside is through the roof, but we are very worried about his availability and potential production for Week 3.

The Ravens are playing on a questionable field in Brazil, and Flowers is expected to be limited and on a snap count if he plays. Hamstrings are also extremely prone to reinjury, and we know he's at less than 100% if he's on a snap count. Even if limited, he can win you a week, but he could also give no points this week.

TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

Likely was awesome with Jaxson Dart to start the season, but didn't look to be on the same page with Jameis Winston. That doesn't mean they won't be this week. Winston is a boom-or-bust option himself, and he has never had an issue sustaining strong fantasy weapons.

We expect Winston to sling it this week, and Likely has emerged as the second option in the Giants' offense. The issue becomes Winston's erratic performances and concerns about his accuracy and timing with Likely.

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