Fantasy Sports

Roman Wilson Predictions And Projections For 2025 Fantasy Football

Roman Wilson brings elite speed and YAC upside to the Steelers, but a limited resume keeps his 2025 fantasy value in check for now.

Shawn Childs

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) walks the field before playing the the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) walks the field before playing the the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Roman Wilson enters the 2025 season as a high-upside deep threat who could emerge as Pittsburgh’s WR2 behind DK Metcalf. While his speed and elusiveness flash on tape, his lack of an NFL track record and limited short-area usage make him a wait-and-see option in fantasy leagues.

Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Wilson is another wideout on the Steelers with sub-4.40 40-yard speed. Pittsburgh added him in the third round of the 2024 Draft. His route running is in the early stages of development. His movements have a winning rhythm, with the wheels to take the top off a defense. Wilson will catch most balls thrown his way, with the ability to make defenders miss in space. Early in his career, his opportunities will be low due to minimal chances over the short areas of the field. He’ll struggle vs. physical defenders, especially vs. press coverage.

Over four seasons at Michigan, Wilson caught 107 passes for 1,707 yards and 20 touchdowns with some chance to run the ball (7/117/2). His best output (48/789/12) came in 2024 in an offense that averaged only 22 passes per game. He only had 12 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns over his final six contests.

Wilson was only on the field for five plays last season due to a bad hamstring injury.

Roman Wilson Fantasy Football Outlook

Wilson looks like the second-best wide receiver on the Steelers. He lacks size (5’11” and 185 lbs.), but his overall skill set projects well over the second and third levels of defenses. His lack of an NFL resume pushes Wilson into the free agent pool at the start of 2025.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL