Roman Wilson Predictions And Projections For 2025 Fantasy Football
Roman Wilson enters the 2025 season as a high-upside deep threat who could emerge as Pittsburgh’s WR2 behind DK Metcalf. While his speed and elusiveness flash on tape, his lack of an NFL track record and limited short-area usage make him a wait-and-see option in fantasy leagues.
Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Wilson is another wideout on the Steelers with sub-4.40 40-yard speed. Pittsburgh added him in the third round of the 2024 Draft. His route running is in the early stages of development. His movements have a winning rhythm, with the wheels to take the top off a defense. Wilson will catch most balls thrown his way, with the ability to make defenders miss in space. Early in his career, his opportunities will be low due to minimal chances over the short areas of the field. He’ll struggle vs. physical defenders, especially vs. press coverage.
Over four seasons at Michigan, Wilson caught 107 passes for 1,707 yards and 20 touchdowns with some chance to run the ball (7/117/2). His best output (48/789/12) came in 2024 in an offense that averaged only 22 passes per game. He only had 12 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns over his final six contests.
Wilson was only on the field for five plays last season due to a bad hamstring injury.
Roman Wilson Fantasy Football Outlook
Wilson looks like the second-best wide receiver on the Steelers. He lacks size (5’11” and 185 lbs.), but his overall skill set projects well over the second and third levels of defenses. His lack of an NFL resume pushes Wilson into the free agent pool at the start of 2025.