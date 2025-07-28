Rookie Cam Skattebo Poised To Vulture Tryone Tracy's Touches In The Giants' Backfield
Tyrone Tracy enters the 2025 fantasy football season with intrigue after showing flashes of potential during his rookie campaign with the New York Giants. With a background as a wide receiver and return man, Tracy’s versatility makes him a compelling yet risky mid-to-late-round fantasy target amid questions about his role in a likely committee featuring rookie Cam Skattebo.
Tyrone Tracy, New York Giants
By the fifth running back of research for the 2024 NFL Draft, the quality doesn’t stand out. Tracy saw minimal snaps at Iowa as a wide receiver over four seasons (66/871/5) before transferring to Purdue. In 2022, he gained 336 combined yards with 28 catches while failing to score. The Boilermakers switched him to running back the following year, and Tracy responded with 113 rushes for 716 yards and eight touchdowns with 19 catches for 132 yards. His best play came in their ninth (174 combined yards with two touchdowns and a catch) and tenth (198 combined yards with one score and four catches) games.
Tracy is dangerous with the ball in his hands in the open field, and his experience as a wide receiver bodes well for his potential to catch the ball out of the backfield. He is willing to run inside while offering more upside when given space outside the tackles. His next step is proving he can win in smaller running lanes. He returned kicks for Purdue, increasing his value at the next level.
In his first year with New York, Tracy had a minimal role over four games (12/29 with four catches for 41 yards) before earning the Giants’ starting role over the next six games (592 combined yards with three touchdowns and 14 catches on 109 touches). He gained over 100 yards in three of those matchups (18/129, 20/145/1, and 18/103/1). His fantasy value (12.10) and production (85/294/2 – 3.5 yards per rush with 20 catches for 167 yards and one touchdown) fell into the steady category.
Tyrone Tracy 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Tracy enters his sophomore campaign in the NFL at age 25. He flashed explosiveness at times with value in the passing game, but is his ceiling high enough to keep a lead role all season for New York? In the early draft season, Tracy ranks 32nd at running back in FantasyPros' ECR, slightly ahead of Cam Skattebo (38th). I expect New York to rotate backs this year, creating a challenging manage for fantasy teams.
Possible 175 to 200 touches with 900 combined yards with a handful of scores with about 30 catches.