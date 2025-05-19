Fantasy Football: 3 Rookie Running Backs To Outperform ADP
Fantasy football players are still about three months away from even scheduling the date of their re-draft leagues draft. But it’s never a bad idea to get a jumpstart on some research.
Starting this early means it could be difficult finding average draft position information. Fantasy Pros has yet to release its ADP numbers. For draft rankings who have, those ADP figures are very likely to change.
But while using ADP information from Fantasy Data, I dove into the rookie running back class to find three backs that could present value to fantasy players this fall.
Keep in mind, again, ADP will change over the summer. If every fantasy player sees these backs as adding value to their team based on their draft position, then their value can quickly disappear.
But these three rookie running backs are in ideal situations to outperform expectations during their first NFL season:
TreVeyon Henderson, New England, 73 ADP
The Patriots added Henderson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He led the Big Ten with 7.1 yards per rush, running for 1,000 yards despite only having 144 carries last season.
Henderson displayed his efficiency in the College Football Playoffs semifinal matchup against Texas. Although it didn’t count toward his rushing total, Henderson ran away from the Longhorns defense for a 75-yard score on a screen pass.
Henderson won’t hold extra value in PPR formats because he only had 77 catches in 47 career college games. But he has the chance to score whenever he touches the ball.
His efficiency could be a sight for sore eyes in New England. Patriots primary running back Rhamondre Stevenson averaged 3.9 yards per carry last season.
Henderson and Stevenson are likely to split carries, but Henderson has the higher ceiling. That will make him an excellent addition early in the seventh round of 12-team formats.
Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh, 89 ADP
The Steelers could replace Najee Harris with Johnson this season, which should automatically make him a back fantasy players have on their radar. Harris averaged about 320 touches per season in four years with Pittsburgh.
Jaylen Warren will return, and he is likely to start in front of Johnson. But the Steelers had Warren in each of Harris’ final three seasons with the team, and Harris still posted three consecutive 1,200 yards-from-scrimmage campaigns.
Warren is excellent at pass-catching and in protection, which could work in Johnson’s favor. The Steelers could deploy the rookie on early downs, saving the veteran running back for third down.
Despite that possibility, Johnson currently has a higher ADP than Warren.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants, 102 ADP
2024 rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. emerged as a quality back for the Giants last season. Tracy is likely to stay as the team’s primary running back, and veteran Devin Singletary is still on the roster.
But Skattebo could see an opportunity on passing downs. At Arizona State last season, he had 45 catches for 605 yards.
During his team’s biggest game of the season last year, a playoff matchup versus Texas, he carried the Sun Devils with 143 rushing yards and 99 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
Fantasy players should follow Skattebo’s development in pass protection over the summer. How he performs as a pass blocker could determine his role as a rookie.
If he passes that test, fantasy players should be excited to target Skattebo around the ninth round in 12-team leagues.