A Pair of Rookies in Jaydon Blue and Jayden Higgins Lead 5 ADP Value Picks
When looking at FantasyPros Average Draft Position rankings, five players including a few rookies in Jaydon Blue and Jayden Higgins stand out as value selections heading into draft time. Let's break them down.
Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue
Rookie Jaydon Blue could be one of fantasy football’s biggest bargains with his speed, big-play ability, and limited competition for work in Dallas. The Cowboys selected the Texas Longhorn in the fifth round of the NFL Draft and have Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders on the roster.
At Texas, Blue had a list of talented backs ahead of him, including Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Brooks, but he made the most of his chances. With just 214 rushing attempts over three college seasons, he also proved to be a factor in the passing game, recording 56 career receptions.
He averaged 5.4 yards per carry and 9.0 yards per reception, scoring 11 rushing touchdowns and seven receiving scores. In 2024, he tied for the national lead among running backs in touchdown catches with six.
Blue did sustain an ankle injury in camp, but that could push his average draft position even lower. He’s already a value at 138 in PPR formats and 126 in standard leagues, per FantasyPros.com. He’s worth a late-round stash with the potential to see an increased workload as the season progresses.
Houston Texans WR Jayden Higgins
Staying in Texas but shifting to Houston, rookie wide receiver Jayden Higgins has a prime opportunity for significant targets with the Texans. Drafted early in the second round at 34th overall, Higgins could benefit from defenses focusing on star wideout Nico Collins.
Higgins had a huge season for Iowa State in 2024, catching 87 passes for 1,182 yards and nine touchdowns. His career average of 15.5 yards per reception showcases his big-play ability, and at 6’4’’, he’s capable of lining up both on the boundary and in the slot while serving as a dangerous red-zone threat. His skill set mirrors Collins’s, and the duo could help quarterback C.J. Stroud bounce back after a sophomore slump.
Higgins currently holds a FantasyPros ADP of 124 in standard leagues and 145 in PPR, making him a quality draft-day reserve who could quickly climb into WR3 or flex territory.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan
As a rookie last season, Jalen McMillan stepped up following Chris Godwin’s injury. In just 13 games, he scored eight touchdowns on 37 receptions for 461 yards. When Godwin was healthy, McMillan averaged only three targets and 1.2 receptions per game.
However, when thrust into a larger role, those numbers spiked. From Weeks 8 through 18, he averaged 5.4 targets and 3.9 receptions per game. Notably, he ended the season with five straight games with a touchdown, totaling seven scores in that span, including two multi-touchdown games.
Even with Mike Evans, Godwin, and rookie Emeka Egbuka in the mix, quarterback Baker Mayfield ranked top five last season in attempts, completions, yards, and touchdowns, with no signs of slowing down. McMillan could be overlooked in drafts, but his current ADP on FantasyPros is 192 in PPR and 163 in standard formats, making him a potential late-round steal.
Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs
Entering his third NFL season, Josh Downs improved across the board in 2024, posting higher reception, yardage, and touchdown totals than in his rookie year. Despite a crowded group of pass-catchers in Indianapolis, Downs stands out for his slot usage. He ranked second in targets for the Colts while playing just 14 games.
According to PlayerProfiler, Downs ranked eighth in slot snaps (437) in 2024 and excelled after the catch, ranking 17th among wide receivers in yards after catch. His precise route running resulted in a 55% win rate, ranking fifth at his position.
The Colts have yet to solidify their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson, but Downs should be a reliable safety valve for whoever is under center. FantasyPros lists his ADP at 110 in standard leagues and 114 in PPR, with his skill set making him especially valuable in PPR and best ball formats. He closed 2024 with 10 receptions on 13 targets for 94 yards in his final game and posted a 76.2% catch rate over his last three contests.
Minnesota Vikings RB Jordan Mason
After spending his first three seasons in San Francisco, Jordan Mason was a popular early-season fantasy pickup in 2024 when Christian McCaffrey missed time due to injury. Mason appeared in 12 games, rushing for 789 yards at an impressive 5.2 yards per carry and scoring three touchdowns.
Now with the Minnesota Vikings, Mason has an opportunity for a fresh start. Last season, he ranked ninth in yards per touch and recorded 12 breakaway runs, showing his explosiveness. With veteran Aaron Jones entering his ninth season, Mason could share work early and potentially take over as the lead back.
Mason's current ADP is 99 in standard leagues and 111 in PPR, per FantasyPros. Fantasy managers who draft Jones should strongly consider handcuffing Mason, as his running style fits perfectly in Minnesota’s system.