Sam LaPorta’s Fantasy Value Poised to Soar Amid Potential Bengals Trade

The Cincinnati Bengals could be looking to upgrade at tight end this offseason, with Sam LaPorta emerging as a potential target.

LaPorta’s skill set would give QB Joe Burrow another reliable option in the passing game, while the Detroit Lions could gain flexibility to address other roster needs.

Here’s what it would take for the Bengals to acquire him.

Cincinnati Bengals - Detroit Lions NFL Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact

Bengals Acquire:

TE Sam LaPorta

Lions Acquire:

2026 3rd Round Pick

Conditional 2027 5th-round pick (becomes a 4th if LaPorta records 700+ yards or 6+ TDs)

Fantasy Impact

Trading Sam LaPorta to the Cincinnati Bengals would boost his fantasy value significantly. In 2025, he had 40 receptions for 489 yards and 3 touchdowns in just 9 games, showing high efficiency.

Joining QB Joe Burrow with elite WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins gives him a reliable target share, especially in the red zone, making him a strong TE1 option.

Detroit would turn to Brock Wright (14 receptions, 108 yards, 2 TDs) and Tyler Conklin (7 receptions, 101 yards) as replacements, who offer far less upside.

Why The Lions Make The Trade

Sep 14, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of the game at Ford Field. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions could justify trading Sam LaPorta to the Cincinnati Bengals for a 3rd-round pick despite his productivity.

LaPorta suffered a back injury in 2025, limiting him to 9 games, and moving him now reduces injury risk exposure while he is still on a relatively affordable contract.

The Lions have potential replacements on their roster, such as Brock Wright (14 receptions, 108 yards, 2 TDs in 11 games) and Tyler Conklin (7 receptions, 101 yards, 0 TDs in 13 games), who could step into a rotational or complementary role.

Additionally, they could use the upcoming draft to select a tight end or other positional needs, giving them flexibility and draft capital to address depth or long-term strategy.

Trading LaPorta also provides salary cap relief and allows the Lions to balance roster construction while maintaining competitiveness in the NFC North, making a 3rd-round pick plus potential draft options a reasonable return.

Why The Bengals Make The Trade

Oct 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Sam Laporta (87) runs for a gain during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals might trade for Sam LaPorta to fill a key positional need. While the Bengals have elite wide receivers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, their tight end room has been less consistent.

In 2025, Mike Gesicki recorded just 28 receptions for 307 yards and 2 touchdowns over 13 games, providing modest production as a pass-catcher.

LaPorta, by contrast, had 40 receptions for 489 yards and 3 touchdowns in only 9 games before a back injury ended his season, showing higher efficiency and big-play potential.

LaPorta is a versatile player who can run routes, block in the run game, and make contested catches, giving QB Joe Burrow a more reliable target over the middle of the field.

He also boosts the red zone, as his size and catching ability make him difficult to defend near the goal line, complementing Chase and Higgins.

Additionally, he adds depth and injury insurance at a position prone to injuries and can contribute in multiple tight end sets to keep the offense flexible.

Acquiring LaPorta for a 3rd-round pick represents a low-risk, high-reward move, providing a young, ascending tight end who can integrate quickly into Burrow’s high-tempo, pass-heavy offense, making the Bengals’ passing attack more balanced and dangerous.

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