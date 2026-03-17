San Francisco 49ers Add Christian Kirk; Fantasy Football Rankings Shake Up

The San Francisco 49ers made a free agency splash of their own, signing Christian Kirk to their roster. Kirk joins Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall to round out this elite wide receiver room. In turn, this comes with fantasy football implications that must be analyzed. Where does Kirk sit? How about Evans and Pearsall? Leave it to us to break down the situation.

Fantasy Football Impact

First and foremost, we must consider the valuation of Kirk within this 49ers offense. Kirk will play in the slot, away from the wideout roles of Evans and Pearsall. That designation will allow Kirk to have a very comfortable role that can exceed a 15% target share, aiming for 20%. The West Coast style of this offense will schematically help Kirk. We will worry solely about his touchdown upside, as the 49ers must feed many mouths.

Evans is going to be as good as he wants to be. He is the certified WR1 and will be able to exceed a 25% target share should he will it. Kirk will be of minimal threat, only subduing his original target share projection of 1-2%, at our projection.

Pearsall is the most affected player in this ordeal. His role is less solidified as WR2, and as seen in 2025, Pearsall struggles to stay healthy. The team loves the young player, and if he can remain healthy, he will easily have a target share over 15%, if not over 20%. That is up to Pearsall to will into existence. Our current broad player profiles are as follows:

Mike Evans: Low-End WR1

Ricky Pearsall: Low-End WR2

Christian Kirk: Low-End WR2/High-End Flex

George Kittle: Top-3 Tight End

It will be vital not to pay attention to what this is valued at now, but rather what comes of training camp. Pearsall and Kirk shall battle for target shares, and whoever plays better and earns the trust of Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan may have 20%+ target shares.

San Francisco 49ers Sign Christian Kirk

The 49ers signed Kirk, but to no groundbreaking deal. He earns a 1-year contract worth $6 million. Kirk will be a key piece to this offense and a discount, but neither will be a game-changer.

Kirk played 13 games for the Houston Texans in 2025. In that time, Kirk only picked up 239 yards and 1 touchdown. Where Kirk really broke out and earned this contract was in the playoffs, where Kirk exploded for 164 yards and 2 touchdown across two games. At 29 years of age, Kirk still has plenty of gas in his tank. The 49ers made a fantastic signing with the veteran wide receiver.

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