Scott Fish Bowl (SFB15) Fantasy Football Draft Breakdown: Pick 11
For the first time in two years, I wasn’t part of the electric live New York City Scott Fish Bowl draft—but make no mistake, I’m back and hungry for redemption. After a deep playoff run in 2024 that took me to the penultimate week of a 15,000-person tournament, I couldn’t resist diving back in for the 2025 edition—this time opting for a full live draft experience.
The Scott Fish Bowl remains one of the most exhilarating fantasy events in the industry, thanks in large part to its delightfully chaotic scoring format:
SFB Scoring Highlights (via Sleeper):
- 6 points for all touchdowns
- 2 points per 2-point conversion
- 0.04 points per passing yard
- 0.1 points per rushing/receiving yard
- 2.5 points per reception
- 1 point per first down (rushing/receiving)
- 1-point Tight End Premium per reception
- 0.5 points per carry
What makes this league even more unpredictable? There are zero positional requirements. Outside of two SuperFlex QB slots, you can fill your lineup with any combo of tight ends, running backs, or wide receivers—total mayhem in the best way possible.
With the 2.5 PPR boost, my strategy was to fade early QBs and stack elite pass-catchers. I doubled down on tight ends with bounceback potential (looking at you, Travis Kelce, Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, and Kyle Pitts), and let the draft board come to me. So, let’s break down my draft from the 11-hole and dive into the squad I’m rolling out for SFB15.
Pick 1.11: RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
I had my fingers crossed for Jahmyr Gibbs or Brock Bowers to fall, but I can't complain about landing the standout rookie at the back end of the first round. Considering he’s been going seventh in most drafts, snagging Jeanty here felt like a certified steal.
With a true workhorse frame and sub-4.4 speed, Jeanty looks built for bell-cow duty—and if Pete Carroll finds creative ways to get him involved through the air, we’re talking about a legitimate shot at RB1 overall upside. Carroll has even hinted at seeing shades of Marshawn Lynch in him, which says plenty. Jeanty’s on track for 300+ touches and could catch 50 balls if things break right. As long as he stays healthy and finds the end zone, his opportunity might be the best in the league.
Pick 2.02: WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Once Justin Jefferson and Trey McBride came off the board at the turn, this pick was as easy as they come. CeeDee Lamb is set to feast in Dallas, especially with a healthy Dak Prescott and a backfield lacking true star power—we’re likely looking at one of the most pass-heavy Cowboys offenses in recent memory.
Lamb is a certified stud with week-winning upside every time he steps on the field. While injuries and a sluggish offense zapped some of his explosive plays last season, the talent—and opportunity—are undeniable. He ranks WR3 in most drafts, and rightfully so. Fantasy managers should treat him as a rock-solid 120-catch, 1,500-yard, double-digit touchdown machine. A Jeanty-Lamb start is a very solid start.
Pick 3.02: WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
In the Scott Fish Bowl—with its third-round reversal—I debated between Josh Jacobs and A.J. Brown, but ultimately took a swing on Drake London’s upside. In a format that rewards volume-heavy possession receivers, London felt like the savvy play.
The Falcons’ offense is still going to run through two main weapons in 2025, and while London doesn’t have that flashy WR1 appeal, he’s quietly elite in this scoring setup. He’s currently the WR9 in summer rankings, and I trust Atlanta’s offensive scheme more than I trust Michael Penix Jr. Another 100-catch season feels well within reach—add in some growth in yardage and red-zone usage, and London could easily smash expectations.
Pick 4.11: TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Here’s where things got a little spicy. I passed on the safety of Baker Mayfield and rolled the dice on Sam LaPorta, betting on a bounce-back from a “down” 2024 campaign that still saw him finish as the TE8 with 60 grabs, 723 yards, and seven scores. I’m banking on a return to his sensational rookie form, when Detroit threw everything his way—and he delivered in a big way. Over 20 games (including playoffs), LaPorta hauled in 107 of 147 targets for 1,065 yards and 11 touchdowns, including 10 spikes at home and chunk plays galore on the road (11.0 YPC away vs. 8.9 in Detroit).
His dip last year was more about volume than talent—he saw just 83 targets after 120 in 2023—but the Lions did stretch the field more with him (career-high 12.1 YPC). With 17 touchdowns across 33 regular-season games, he’s still one of the top end-zone threats at the position. I’m projecting 75 receptions, 850 yards, and a strong shot at double-digit TDs, especially if Detroit’s offense regresses slightly and shifts into more competitive game scripts.
With Bowers, McBride, and Kittle already off the board, this felt like the perfect time to swing for the fences in this TE-premium format.
Pick 5.02: QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
At long last, I snagged a quarterback—and with points awarded for every rush, Kyler Murray felt like a sneaky value pick if he can stay upright. Through six seasons, Murray has hovered around league average in passing touchdowns (1.4 per game), often leaning too heavily on the short stuff and limiting his own field by rolling out and cutting off half of it. But what he lacks in aerial fireworks, he makes up for with his legs—his rushing upside keeps his fantasy ceiling intact, even if managers are still craving more highlight-reel throws.
Murray is currently the QB9 off the board in normal formats but he was the 11th in this league. I’ll take it. In Year 2 with Marvin Harrison Jr., he needs to unlock the full potential of his new WR1. With a healthy season, 4,500 total yards should be his baseline—and don’t forget, he’s already posted a 37-touchdown campaign (back in 2020). Paired with elite weapons in MHJ and Trey McBride, Murray offers a steady floor with top-five fantasy upside in this scoring format.
Pick 6.11: TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
I may have stumbled into some good fortune with this pick, as it came just before the Rashee Rice news dropped. With Rice now facing a likely multi-game suspension, I’ll gladly scoop up the aging Travis Kelce in the late sixth round of a TE-premium format—sign me up.
Does Kelce have one more elite season left in the tank, or are we witnessing the twilight of a fantasy legend? I’m projecting a rock-solid 85 receptions, 850 yards, and seven touchdowns. Mahomes will still look Kelce’s way early and often, and with Rice potentially sidelined, the Chiefs may need to lean heavily on their trusted security blanket once again.
Pick 7.02: RB David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
In hindsight, this was my least favorite pick. Yes, Montgomery was an absolute beast in this format last year and while the price point was fair, fantasy managers in this tournament should be swinging for upside and Monty isn’t that type of player. Touchdown regression is almost a guarantee and unless Gibbs goes down, Montgomery isn’t going to be a league-winning player. I’m the first to admit that I should have snagged DeVonta Smith or Jameson Williams, who each produce week-winning stat lines when they erupt.
Pick 8.11: WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
This was a swing-for-the-fences pick, even with the risk that Addison could miss the start of the season due to off-field concerns. I had my sights set on Chris Godwin, but after getting sniped, I pivoted to the Vikings’ third-year wideout and embraced the upside.
Addison’s resume already includes two off-field missteps—a 140-mph speeding ticket and a possible DWI—which raise some red flags about his maturity. As a result, he’s currently WR38 in ADP, with fantasy managers understandably hesitant to invest. Still, if he meshes well with rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a line of 65 catches, 1,000 yards, and seven touchdowns isn’t far-fetched—even if he’s sidelined for a few early games. The talent is there, it’s just a matter of focus and opportunity.
Pick 9.02: QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
I was toying with the idea of fading a second quarterback altogether in this wild scoring format, but when Trevor Lawrence fell into my lap, I couldn’t resist pulling the trigger. With growing chemistry alongside second-year breakout Brian Thomas Jr. and the addition of electric rookie Travis Hunter, Lawrence has all the tools to absolutely erupt in 2025.
Currently ranked as QB19, he’s being valued like 2024 Matthew Stafford (3,803 yards and 20 TDs)—but I see a clear path to 4,000+ total yards and 25+ touchdowns. I passed on CJ Stroud and swung for the ceiling, betting on a major leap from Lawrence in Year 5.
Pick 10.11: WR Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks
Here, I went with a dependable veteran in Cooper Kupp—someone who should step into Seattle’s WR2 role behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba with Sam Darnold now steering the offense. Even with Puka Nacua’s breakout in L.A., Kupp still found ways to stay involved, and if the Seahawks want to hang tough in the NFC West, they'll need more than just JSN making plays.
Seattle clearly believes Kupp still has gas in the tank, handing him a $45 million deal in March with nearly 60% guaranteed. Now 32, the fantasy community must decide whether his 2024 fade was a fluke or a sign of decline. He’s currently WR41 in early July ADP, but 70 catches, 800 yards, and seven touchdowns feels well within reach.
With elite route running and a track record of production, Kupp screams “value pick.” If he logs 15 starts and 100+ targets, he could easily outproduce his draft slot. At this price, the reward far outweighs the risk. Although I considered Michael Pittman, Kupp seems like the better choice.
Pick 11.02: TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
A third tight end in the first 11 rounds? Yes, please! In a format that awards 3.5 points per reception to tight ends, Kincaid has the potential to be a difference-maker as one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets in 2025.
Despite slipping to TE13 in early draft season (a sharp drop from TE4 in 2024), Kincaid feels like a post-hype steal. Yes, the Bills added depth at wide receiver, but with his route-running and Allen’s trust, he’s still poised to be Buffalo’s No. 2 option in the passing game. If he suits up for all 17 games, a floor of 65 catches, 650 yards, and five touchdowns seems realistic—with room for much more in this scoring setup. This is the kind of mid-round pick that could quietly win leagues.
Remaining SFB15 Roster:
- TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
- WR Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
- TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
- WR Christian Kirk, Houston Texans
- RB Nick Chubb, Houston Texans
- TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
- RB Miles Sanders, Dallas Cowboys
- TE Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins
- WR Jalen Royals, Kansas City Chiefs
- QB Jalen Milroe, Seattle Seahawks
- WR Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans
In the second half of the draft, I doubled down on tight ends—landing Pitts, Strange, Freiermuth, and Waller. The Lawrence-Strange stack is a favorite of mine, and rookie Luther Burden III looks like a potential chain-mover, which is pure PPR gold. With Joe Mixon currently on the NFI list, Nick Chubb could emerge as a late-round steal. And with Rashee Rice facing a potential four- to six-game suspension, snagging Jalen Royals in Round 20 felt like stealing candy from a baby. Though Jalen Milroe won’t start the season as Seattle’s QB, I’m banking on a possible Sam Darnold bust to give the rookie some late-season playing time—perfect as bye-week insurance for Lawrence or Murray.
All in all, this squad is loaded with both upside and risk—the exact recipe you need to make a deep run in a largescale tournament. While I didn’t lock in as many stacks as I wanted, this team still feels primed to surprise if everything clicks just right.