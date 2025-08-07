Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Headline Week 1 Preseason Storylines To Watch
Week 1 of the NFL preseason has arrived.
While the preseason doesn't mean much to a lot of players and fans, it can mean the world to rookies and fringe roster players. For that reason, fantasy managers should be interested.
Rookies will make their preseason debut around the league this weekend. The week will kick off with the Indianapolis Colts visiting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Aug. 7. The weekend's action will conclude with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the New Orleans Saints on Sunday evening.
For that reason, we made rookies our primarily focus of storylines to watch in Week 1. Let's dive into the top five things fantasy football managers should keep an eye on this weekend.
The Opportunity of Extensive Playing Time for Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
Four quarterbacks somehow haven't been enough for the Browns this preseason. That's because Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel have each suffered injuries that won't allow them to play against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.
For additional depth, Cleveland signed veteran Tyler Huntley this week.
But what the injuries could mean is extensive playing time in Week 1 of the preseason for Sanders.
If Sanders plays well in his debut, his supporters will receive validation that he was under-drafted as a fifth-round pick. He could also begin to seriously contend for a higher spot on the Browns QB depth chart.
A dud performance, though, could result in Sanders becoming an afterthought once Pickett and Gabriel return healthy.
QB Bryce Young's Initial Chemistry With Rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan
On the other sideline in the Browns-Panthers matchup Friday, fantasy managers should keep an eye on Young and the Carolina rookie receiver.
In his final 10 starts last season, Young greatly improved, completing 61.8% of his passes for an average of 6.6 yards per pass. He also had 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. During his first 18 NFL starts, Young had a 59.3% completion percentage and averaged 5.4 yards per attempt with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
The Panthers are counting on Young taking another step forward in 2025, and McMillan could be a major reason why he does. The No. 8 pick in the 2025 draft, McMillan posted 84 catches, 1,319 receiving yards and eight touchdowns with the Arizona Wildcats last season.
In 37 college games, McMillan had 26 touchdowns and averaged 16.1 yards per reception.
How Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Splits Snaps Between Offense & Defense
The biggest non-quarterback storyline this weekend is, by far, the Jaguars No. 1 pick. The preseason matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers will be our first opportunity to see how Jacksonville divides Hunter's playing time between offense and defense.
That's a tremendously key storyline for fantasy managers, particularly in dynasty leagues. The more Hunter plays offense, the greater value he will have in fantasy formats.
The Jaguars will host the Steelers on Saturday night.
Indianapolis Colts QB Competition
There are other quarterback competitions around the league. But the one in Indianapolis has the highest chance of having an impact on 2025 fantasy football leagues.
Therefore, it makes our list despite the competition not involving a rookie signal-caller.
Both Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones have played well during training camp. But how they perform in their first game action could set the stage for the rest of their summer competition.
Richardson and Jones each have fantasy upside because of their playmaking ability. Either one could be a deep sleeper. At the very least, whoever starts will impact the rest of the fantasy assets on the Indianapolis offense.
Tennessee Titans No. 1 Pick Cam Ward
Ward isn't in a competition, and he might not play a lot in Week 1. But whenever the No. 1 pick is on the field, it's something to watch.
Ward isn't even guaranteed to supply QB2 production to fantasy managers. But he's a high upside deep sleeper because of his pedigree.
Checking in on the No. 1 pick should be something any fantasy manager has on their watch list this weekend.
The Titans will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night.