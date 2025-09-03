Sportsbooks Help With Fantasy Football: Player Props Reveal Breakouts Like Emeka Egbuka
In the fantasy draft season, game managers invest their option on players they believe have the best outlook in 2025 based either on projections or their opinion. Sportsbooks also provide some information to help create a mental picture in their minds each year. Here’s a look at some future lines at DraftKings in the player prop world compared to how they are respected in fantasy drafts:
Tetairoa McMillan (WR), Carolina Panthers
Over the past week or so, I’ve seen some sharp high-stakes fantasy football drafters fight for McMillan, pricing him as a top 15 wide receiver. To reach that loft height, he must score about 240.00 fantasy points in PPR formats. Courtland Sutton (81/1,1081/8), Jerry Jeudy (90/1,229/4), and Ladd McConkey (82/1,149/7) finished in their range last season.
DraftKings set McMillan’s over/under in passing yards at 850.5 (-125), with 66.5 catches (-125) and 6.5 touchdowns (-135). If he matches those totals, he would score 190.55 fantasy points, delivering a mid-tier WR3 outcome.
Sportsbooks don’t price future props based on players' ceiling potential. They want to find a range where they can get action on both sides while also having the injury card in their back pocket. Most props on young talented players should come on the over side, as that is the more fun investment.
When reviewing a player's projections, they almost need to be 25% higher than the prop line to be a favorable play, either weekly or in the futures market.
Fantasy On SI Projections: 81/975/7
Emeka Egbuka (WR), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Egbuka is one of the most intriguing wide receivers in 2025. I had him projected low out of the gate, but each week this summer, there was a reason to up his outlook. Fantasy drafters fight for him nightly, with visions of fantasy gold.
DraftKings has an over/under of 825.5 receiving yards (-110), with no line for his catch total. His over/under touchdowns is set at 5.5 (-130 under). If Egbuka gains 14.0 yards per catch (his college average), he would need to catch about 60 passes to beat his receiving yards prop.
His combined sportsbook outlook comes to 170.55 fantasy points in PPR formats. He is the 28th wide receiver drafted over the past week, a slot that requires about 200.00 fantasy points to reach par in PPR formats.
Fantasy On SI Projections: 66/755/6
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
The Patriots' exciting rookie running back is another player steaming up draft boards this summer. He has a future line of 700.5 rushing yards (-110), compared to 850.5 (-115 under) by Breece Hall, 950.5 (-110) for James Cook, and 850.5 (-120 over) for Omarion Hampton. Each of these players gets drafted close to Henderson. None of these backs has future projections in receptions.
Henderson doesn’t have a line for scoring rushing touchdowns.
- James Cook (8.5/-130 over)
- Breece Hall (5.5/+150 over)
Fantasy On SI Projections: 153/688/4 with 39 catches for 312 yards and two touchdowns
Here are the top players at DraftKings by their over/under totals:
Rushing Touchdowns
- Derrick Henry (13.5/-110)
- Jalen Hurts (12.5/-125 under)
- Saquon Barkley (11.5/-115 under)
- Josh Allen (10.5/-125 under)
- Bijan Robinson (10.5/-125 under)
- Jahmyr Gibbs (10.5/-120 under)
- Kyren Williams (10.5/-110)
Receiving Touchdowns
- Ja’Marr Chase (10.5/-115 over)
- Justin Jefferson (9.5/-125 under)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (8.5/-110)
- Davante Adams (8.5/-135 under)
Passing Touchdowns
- Joe Burrow (33.5/-115 over)
- Baker Mayfield (29.5/-115 under)
- Lamar Jackson (28.5/-110)
- Jared Goff (28.5/-140 under)
Receptions
- CeeDee Lamb (104.5/-115)
- Ja’Marr Chase (102.5/-115)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (96.5/-115)
- Malik Nabers (95.5/-115)
- Justin Jefferson (92.5/-115)
- Trey McBride (93.5/-115)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (88.5/-115)
- Puka Nacua (87.5/-120 over)
Outlier Line: Kyle Pitts (42.5/-115)
Receiving Yards
- Ja’Marr Chase (1,325/-110)
- Justin Jefferson (1,250.5/-120 under)
- CeeDee Lamb (1,200.5/-110)
- Puka Nacua (1200.5/-110)
- Brian Thomas (1,150.5/-110)
- Malik Nabers (1,150/-115 over)
- Nico Collins (1,125.5/-110)
- Drake London (1,125/-110)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (1,100/-110)
- Ladd McConkey (1,025.5 (-120 over)
- Brock Bowers (1,025.5/-115 over)
- Terry McLaurin (1,000.5/-110)
Rushing Yards
- Saquon Barkley (1,425/-140 under)
- Derrick Henry (1,350.5/-115 under)
- Bijan Robinson (1,200.5/-110)
- Jonathan Taylor (1,200.5/-110)
- Jahmyr Gibbs (1,075.5/-110)
- Josh Jacobs (1,050.5/-110)
- Ashton Jeanty (1,050.5/-110)
- Kyren Williams (1,000.5/-115)
- Bucky Irving (1,000.5/-110)
Passing Yards
- Joe Burrow (4,200.5/-110)
- Patrick Mahomes (4,050/-110)
- Baker Mayfield (3,800.5/-120 over)
- Josh Allen (3,750.5/-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.